Nutty Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Calls All Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill'

According to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, supporters of Donald Trump are "sick" and "mentally ill."

"We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump, period. This is not partisan for me," she told Katie Couric on her "Next Question" podcast this week.

Crockett then claimed that Kamala Harris was "way more qualified" than Trump, who she says only won the election because he is an "old white man."

Crockett added that her heart "breaks" for those enlisted in the United States military under Trump.

"My heart breaks for service members, people that signed up to protect democracy and freedom, not only here, but abroad, and were willing to risk their lives," she said.

"And now, literally, the very thing that they signed up to fight against is now their commander-in-chief. It really breaks my heart. And I don’t know how far he has to go before we can come together and just say, enough is enough."

While we appreciate her faux empathy, this is the same woman who mocked Texas Governor Greg Abbott because he is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, calling him "Governor Hot Wheels" on several recent occasions.

For months, Crockett has been trying to out-AOC AOC. And she's succeeding. No member of Congress is more radical and wonky than Crockett. She also seems to have a real issue with white people.

Last month, Crockett told CNN that "white supremacists" commit 80% of the worst crimes in America. According to the latest FBI data, that is not true. Or even close to true.

In fact, black Americans are responsible for the largest share of murders and violent crime. I know, never let the facts get in the way of a good race-bait.

Finally, here is Ms. Crockett's thoughts on deporting illegals:

Yet she says Trump supporters are the ones who are "mentally ill."