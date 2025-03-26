Jasmine Crockett Has a Long History of Mocking Greg Abbott’s Wheelchair

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX) aims to be the future face of the Democratic Party, which apparently requires acting more radical and obnoxious than other potential candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In terms of ghoulish-ness, Crockett has even AOC edged out.

On Tuesday, the dolt congresswoman mocked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability by referring to him as "Governor Hot Wheels," alluding to his wheelchair use.

Watch below:

For background, Gov. Abbott is paralyzed from the waist down after an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging after a storm in 1984.

Still, Crockett downplayed her comments later in the day by claiming she was deriding the governor not for the accident but for "transferring migrants" to black communities.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," she posted on X.

"Literally, the next line I said was that he was a ‘Hot A** Mess,’ referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition. So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.

Deploying the race card as a deflection of her abhorrent comments is peak "future face of the Democratic Party" behavior. She is also lying. In fact, Tuesday was not the first time Crockett mocked Abbott's paraplegic state, as Mediaite noted.

In August 2022, Crockett alluded to Abbott "rolling" in a wheelchair while supporting Beto O’Rourke in an upcoming gubernatorial race against the Texas governor.

"The new nickname I have for @BetoORourke is the king of the clap backs!" she wrote. "Beto is rolling all around the state… where is Abbott rolling to 👀?"

Classy.

Crockett shared another post about Abbott "rolling" this month, reading, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

A report from the Washington Free Beacon found that Crockett had also shared several Facebook comments joking about Abbott's disability in the past. "Hot wheels something else," read one comment, which she shared. "Keep making Gov Hot Wheels Mad," read another.

In other words, Crockett's comments on Tuesday were not only deplorable but also unoriginal. Maybe she will factor in the 2028 Democratic primary. Republicans can only hope.

If Jasmine Crockett is the future of the party, the Democrats hardly have one.

That said, notice how the legacy media has covered Crockett's remarks about Abbott. Err, hasn't covered her remarks.

The likes of Sunny Hostin, Brian Stelter, Rachel Maddow, and Abby Phillip feign nearly daily outrage over what they consider "offensive" or "inappropriate" comments from politicians. Yet this group has had nothing to say so far regarding Crockett mocking Abbott's paraplegic state.

The privileges of a black female Democrat are real. Granted, race and gender are not enough of a selling point to convince the American people you are worthy of leading the country.

Kamala Harris tried that approach in November and failed.

Crockett might be even less likable than Harris, having somehow made Rashida Tlaib no longer the most insufferable member of Congress.

