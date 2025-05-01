Nasty Democrat Makes Delusional Claim About Trump Administration: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is back to saying crazy things.

The Democrat from Texas is certainly enjoying all her newfound attention and fame as one of the biggest anti-Donald Trump voices in America.

That might be good news for her personal brand, but it's *VERY* bad news for national Democrats. She seemingly cuts a free promo for Trump and Republicans weekly.

Jasmine Crockett makes unhinged claim.

Crockett gifted Republicans and social media another golden soundbite about people coming to America who have no business being here.

"How would [the Trump administration feel] if some other country decided they were gonna just start throwing people randomly in our country. That is absolutely insane. All I gotta say is you need to get these fools out of here," Crockett said, in part, in an Instagram video shared Wednesday.

You can watch her comically stupid comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Yes, can you imagine if other countries just let people flood up to our border, and then they entered the country? Can you imagine such a scenario unfolding?

Oh, wait, we don't have to imagine anything because that's actually happened. Our border was wide open during the administration of President Joe Biden, and there were serious concerns violent criminals were being sent north.

There were thousands of people not supposed to be in America crossing *DAILY* when Biden was President.

Did Crockett just forget about all those crossings? Is she suffering from short-term memory loss?

At some point, you'd think Democrat leadership would pull Crockett aside and tell her to stop with the antics and comments. Maybe they have and she just doesn't care. Either way, she continues to be a content machine for all the wrong reasons. Let me know your thoughts on the Congresswoman at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.