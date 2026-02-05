EEOC Investigating Nike For Alleged Anti-White Bias Against Employees, Job Applicants

From the "Who could have possibly seen this coming?" department, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is investigating sports apparel giant Nike for allegedly discriminating against white employees.

Nike is one of the biggest purveyors of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the United States. And DEI doesn't simply encourage anti-white discrimination – it demands it.

On Wednesday, the EEOC revealed it is investigating Nike for what it calls "systemic allegations" of DEI-related race discrimination against white employees and job applicants. The EEOC went to federal court in Missouri to force Nike to comply with a subpoena after the agency said the company only partially responded.

According to the agency, it wants records tied to whether Nike allegedly treated white workers differently in major employment decisions, including layoffs, and to assess whether certain mentoring, internship, and leadership-development programs were run in a way that effectively sorted people by race.

Nike insists that it is cooperating and is surprised that the EEOC elevated it from inquiry to investigation. The company says it has provided thousands of documents, maintains it follows the law, and calls the court move a "surprising and unusual escalation."

Per reporting on the case, the investigation stems from a formal charge filed in 2024 by EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. This isn’t Nike getting dragged into court because a disgruntled former employee filed a lawsuit in search of a payday. The investigation is the result of the head of the EEOC suspecting that Nike has discriminated against white people.

Keep in mind that Nike is a proud left-wing company. It recently tried to quietly fund a study on transgender youth athletes before OutKick exposed the company and it backtracked. Nike's website has diversity language splashed everywhere and frames DEI as a central mission priority.

But here’s the problem with corporate activism: once companies start treating race as a sorting mechanism, discrimination is not far behind. If the goal is to elevate one group, it's going to be difficult not to denigrate another.

Nike built a reputation as a company that wants to lecture everyone about fairness, justice, and doing the right thing.

Now it gets to explain, in court, whether it practiced what it preached or whether "fairness" is for "thee" and not for "Nike".