New Democrat Primary Poll Shows Stephen A. Slumping, Cory Booker Surging, Jasmine Crockett Holding

Stephen A. Smith appeared on ABC News over the weekend saying he might have "no choice" but to run for president. What a pompous comment for a sports commentator to make. However, a new Democratic primary poll shows Smith pulling at just 1%.

In fact, according to the Echelon Insights study, "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart has three times more support than Smith.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris continues to poll the highest despite a 5% drop from March. Sen. Cory Booker increased his odds by double digits following his 25-hour, 5-minute rambling speech on the Senate floor earlier this month.

Here is a full list of the poll conducted from April 10-14:

On the surface, the list of potential Democratic candidates for 2028 is hardly an inspiring group.

Harris was a notoriously weak candidate who would never have won the nomination had she needed to earn the position through a traditional primary process. Tim Walz, who polled at 5%, is a joke. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett are mean girls with political leanings dramatically leftward of the medium voter.

Stephen A. is only in the discussion because of how uninspiring most current Democrats are. He also has some advantages, including a large independent following and being one of the few people in the media or Washington who might appear on CNN, Fox News, NewsNation, and MSNBC all in a given week.

On Friday, Steve Bannon called Smith the best option for Democrats during an exchange with Bill Maher on "Real Time."

But as Will Cain argued on "Fox & Friends" Monday, Smith is not the Democrat's answer to the MAGA movement. Smith offers the party star power but not much else.

As for the betting market, which was far more accurate than the polling agencies in 2024, Kalshi gives California Governor Gavin Newsom the best chance (16%) to represent the Democratic Party on the ticket in 2028.

Newsom is slimy and reminds us of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. And his failures as governor, particularly during COVID, could cost him. If there is any state the rest of America doesn't want to resemble, it just might be California under Newsom.

Still, he is a known commodity nationally (compared to, say, Wes Moore), speaks coherently (unlike Harris), and isn't as flamboyant (as Walz) or obnoxious as others (AOC, Crockett).

That doesn't mean that Newsom wouldn't be an awful candidate. But compared to the pack, he is probably the most promising.

Further, don't read too much into the Democrats shunning Newsom over his recent podcast conversations with Bannon and Charlie Kirk. Party leaders didn't like Biden in 2019-'20 either, then realized it was either him or Bernie Sanders, and sided with the candidate it could more easily package as moderate.

All things considered, four years out, a Newsom and JD Vance race is our bet as the most likely matchup.

In the meantime, expect Stephen A. to continue milking the rumors and the left to continue caterwauling over the idea of Trump running for a third term. This is a reality show, after all.