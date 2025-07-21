In 3-Hour, Profanity-Laced Interview, Hunter Biden Takes Aim At George Clooney, Democratic Party

'George Clooney is not a f*cking actor; he's a brand. F*ck him and everybody around him.'

In a three-hour, profanity-laced interview with YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan, Hunter Biden scolded the entire Democratic Party and its allies.

He started with George Clooney, who penned an influential New York Times op-ed last July in which the actor urged Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

"George Clooney is not a fucking actor; he's a brand," Hunter said. "Fuck him and everybody around him."

Hunter next aimed his anger toward David Axelrod, Barack Obama's former advisor.

"David Axelrod had one success in his political life, and that was Barack Obama, and that was because of Barack Obama," Hunter told Callaghan.

To be fair, he's right about Axelrod. And probably Axelrod's CNN colleague, Jake Tapper.

"What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything?" Hunter asked. "He has the smallest audience on cable news."

His audience is pretty small.

"The Pod Save America guys were junior fucking speechwriters on Barack Obama's Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him making millions," Hunter continued.

Somehow, George Stephanopoulos didn't make the cut. Watch the full rant below:

Got all that?

Hunter Biden calls out George Clooney, Democratic Party

It's not exactly clear what Hunter hoped to accomplish during the interview. The entire discussion was rather strange. At one point, he threatened to invade El Salvador to bring illegals back to the United States.

"People are really upset about illegal immigration? Fuck you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes?" Hunter ranted.

"I say, "Fuck you. How are we getting those people back from El Salvador?" Because I'll tell you what, if I became president in two years from now, or four years from now, or three years from now, I would pick up the phone and call the president of El Salvador and say, 'You either send them back or I'm going to invade.' It's a crime what [Trump's] doing. He's a dictator thug."

He then blamed Ambien for his father's infamous debate performance, the one that ended his political career.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate," Hunter claimed. "He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights."

Oh.

In other words, the Ambien, Cloney, the Obama Bros, Axelrod, and just about every other influential Democrat are to blame for Joe's (mental) collapse as president. Everyone but Joe, that is.