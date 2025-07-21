Hunter Biden Blames Ambien For Joe's Debate Career-Ending Performance

'He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep.'

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race one year ago today, just under a month after his infamous and humiliating debate performance against Donald Trump. According to his son, Hunter, Ambien is to blame for his father's figurative collapse.

"I know exactly what happened in that debate," Hunter, 55, told YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan in an interview on Monday. "He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep, and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights."

A deer in headlights, indeed.

In general, Ambien is prescribed to treat insomnia and other sleep-related problems.

Interestingly, as the Daily Caller noted, a 2018 article from Politico reported that Ronny Jackson, the White House physician of the Obama-Biden administration, regularly handed out Ambien to West Wing officials. Hence, the nickname "candy man."

Ambien or not, the June 2024 debate exposed one of the biggest political cover-ups in modern history. Joe Biden was not mentally or physically equipped to run the country, and the people closest to him tried to hide it from the American people.

If you believe Jake Tapper, the reporters covering the White House were not aware of Biden's decline. For the record, we don't believe him.

As feeble as Biden was on the stage, he hadn't been much better in previous interviews and pressers. He was in no way fit to run for president again. In fact, based on his appearances, there are valid questions about whether he was anything more than a figurehead during his first term.

Put simply, the Ambien wasn't the issue.

Later in Monday's interview with Callaghan, Hunter threatened to invade El Salvador to bring illegals back to the United States.

"People are really upset about illegal immigration? F--k you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f--king table? Who do you think washes your dishes?" Hunter ranted.

"I say, "F--k you. How are we getting those people back from El Salvador?" Because I'll tell you what, if I became president in two years from now, or four years from now, or three years from now, I would pick up the phone and call the president of El Salvador and say, 'You either send them back or I'm going to invade.' It's a crime what [Trump's] doing. He's a dictator thug," Hunter continued.

The Biden family was arguably the first family of the past century, especially when you consider Dr. Jill's role in covering up her husband's condition just to remain in power.