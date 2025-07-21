Hunter Biden Threatens To Invade El Salvador To Bring Illegals Back To The U.S.

Hunter Biden sits down for a wild three-hour interview that goes off the rails

Frequent hotel guest Hunter Biden sure is worried about losing his servants.

In a wild three-hour sitdown with YouTube's "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," Joe Biden's crack-addict son who was once alleged in court by an ex to have smoked crack every 20 minutes or so, unloaded on President Trump rounding up the illegals and shipping them out.

"People are really upset about illegal immigration? F--k you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your f--king table? Who do you think washes your dishes?" Biden ranted.

Spoken like a true Democrat.

But, wait, there's more. Not only does Hunter not want the illegals deported, he says, if it was up to him, he'd tell El Salvador to send the illegals BACK to the United States.

Hang with me here. This one gets good.

"I say, "F--k you. How are we getting those people back from El Salvador?" Because I'll tell you what, if I became president in two years from now, or four years from now, or 3 years from now, I would pick up the phone and call the president of El Salvador and say, 'You either send them back or I'm going to invade.' It's a crime what [Trump's] doing. He's a dictator thug," Hunter continued.

Did he really say he'd invade El Salvador to get his hotel maids back?

He did. It's all right here at the 1:10:00 mark. Go listen for yourself.