Gavin Newsom's Office Mocks Sec. McMahon's Trans Athlete Title IX Warning With Ridiculous WWE Bodyslam Clip

The U.S. Department of Education officially deemed California to be violating Title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' and women's sports. In what should be a surprise to no one, the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to the announcement in an incredibly immature and disrespectful fashion.

Just hours after U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced the violations and an ultimatum of 10 days for the state to amend its policies currently allowing biological males to compete in girls' sports, Newsom's office mocked her with an old clip of her being body-slammed during a WWE event from the early 2000s.

The clip showed Knox County Mayor Glenn Thomas Jacobs, better known as Kane in the wrestling world, putting Sec. McMahon through a tombstone piledriver.

Newsom's office posting a clip of a man slamming a woman to the ground checks out, given that the Governor clearly sees no issue with men infiltrating women's sports and safe spaces. The Governor's office doesn't have a problem with men overpowering women.

McMahon is the wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon, was the CEO of the organization in years past, and has been involved in production for many years.

Gov. Newsom admitted on his own podcast months back that transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports is "deeply unfair," but his office and social media managers clearly aren't on the same page.

Gavin Newsom Squirms When Asked If Men Should Be Allowed To Play In Women's Sports

Folks on social media pointed out the ridiculousness of the video clip posted by Newsom's office:

The announcement regarding California's Title IX violation comes less than a month after transgender high school student athlete AB Hernandez won two California state titles in girls' track.

The U.S. Department of Education and the Justice Department’s Title IX Special Investigations first started its probe into the CDE on April 4. The departments recently elevated Title IX investigations in the state of Minnesota over trans athlete policies.