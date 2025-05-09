'Don't Say Gay' Protesting ESPN Women Won't Comment On Disney Opening Park Where Gays Are Beheaded

In 2022, ESPN personalities held two separate moments of silence for the erroneously dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida during the NCAA tournament.

Three years later, ESPN parent company Disney announced plans to build a theme park in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where homosexuality is punishable by death.

However, as of publication, the protesting ESPN commentators have nothing to say about their employer's latest venture.

Let's recap:

"There are things bigger than basketball ... Our LGBTQIA+ teammates at Disney asked for our solidarity and support," said Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle.

"The legislation is targeting members of the LGBTQIA+ community," Elle Ducan said in a separate segment on ESPN during its coverage of the tournament.

In actuality, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act — which critics dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill — did not target gay people. The act simply barred, per the text, the following:

"Teachings on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

In other words, the act was written to stop teachers from discussing sex, sexual orientation, and sexual acts with children in third grade or lower. That is what ESPN protested against.

By comparison, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi – where Disney will build its new theme park – government officials behead gay people for being gay.

Do Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle plan to hold a moment of silence for the slayed members of the LGBTQIA community in Abu Dhabi? Does Elle Duncan plan to address the location of the new theme park on ESPN airwaves?

OutKick asked all three women for comment on Thursday. None of them provided a comment. We will update this story if they do.

But don't expect it.

See, the moments of silence in 2022 were self-serving. Protesting a DeSantis-backed bill aligned with Disney's messaging at the time.

For someone like Duncan, there's value in using her platform to protest Republican legislation. Her mission is to not only impress her bosses but also her gal pals Jemele Hill and Joy Reid.

Given that ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has made an exception for liberal employees who violate the company's "ban on politics," there was no risk in condemning the Parental Rights in Education Act.

However, protesting Disney's partnership with the UAE and criticizing a Middle Eastern nation is less advantageous. It's risky. And the fact that Peck, Lyle, and Duncan aren't willing to take that risk in honor of their "friends in the LGBTQIA+" community shows how fake their support truly is.

These women don't care about endangered gay people in Abu Dhabi. They care about themselves. They weaponize LGBTQ-led propaganda for their own image.

Based on the explanation of their protests, they didn't even read the "Don’t Say Gay" bill before feigning outrage over it.

For the record, OutKick disapproves of beheading gay people. Feel free to quote us.