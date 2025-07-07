After Listeners Go Nuts, Dan Le Batard Apologizes For Airing Old Donald Trump Interviews on July 4

Dan Le Batard thought it'd be funny to re-air old interviews with President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July. Apparently, his fragile and liberal listeners didn't find the bit amusing.

For background, Trump used to call into Le Batard's program when it was a sports show in Miami and Trump was still a reality television star. The world is mighty different today.

"Let me, before we get out of here for the day, make sure to let the audience know that it was heard over the weekend. I was sick to my stomach over the weekend," Le Batard said on Monday. "I was embarrassed over the weekend because we swung and missed on Friday with something we were trying to execute with old Donald Trump interviews that landed very poorly."

"And so I just simply wanted to apologize to the audience. We screwed up. I screwed up. And anything that has my name on it shouldn’t look that hypocritical or inconsistent. So I am legitimately embarrassed that we tried to do something, and that the way that it ended up landing was to feel like it was normalizing something that during a truly terrible time in America and around the world," he continued.

In other words, Le Batard considers cutting government waste, securing the border, and dismantling Iran's nuclear ambitions a "truly terrible time in America."

Still, you can't help but chuckle to see Le Batard's segment backfire. Of course, it did. His audience is the most temperamental and self-righteous in all of sports talk. And for years, Le Batard has depicted Trump as some vile Nazi for his opposition to illegal immigration. How did he expect his audience to react?

One of his minions, Roy Bellamy, even distanced himself from the programming decision.

"I know you dont know this...but i zero clue whats going on because i havent been in the studio since last week Friday. Ive been dissociated for a whole week because im on vacation. Take your criticisms elsewhere...im going to continue to be anti-maga and anti-trump over here," Bellamy posted on X.

People we spoke to at ESPN described Bellamy as an intellectual lightweight whom Le Batard kept on the payroll for unknown reasons. Checks out.

"So my apology on this subject is sincere, and I have a great deal of remorse. Like I said, we shouldn’t have done that and I’m sorry that we did," Le Batard concluded.

Such a schmuck.

Speaking of hypocrisy, we still think Le Batard owes it to his audience to address his hypocrisy on the subject of domestic violence.

Le Batard portrays himself as a defender of all women with zero tolerance for violence against them. He demanded that the UFC punish Dana White for slapping his wife (after she slapped him first) in public. He feigned outrage over the Ravens thanking Justin Tucker during his release, amid unproven allegations of sexual harassment. He questioned the ethics of HBO for featuring the Dolphins on "Hard Knocks" and not dedicating an entire episode to Tyreek Hill's past issues of domestic violence.

However, Le Batard hired Howard Bryant after he was arrested for allegedly choking out his wife in front of his 6-year-old son and several independent witnesses. Le Batard also landed the first interview with Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, after it was reported that he slapped his ex-girlfriend in the face. Unfortunately, Le Batard didn't bother to ask Emhoff about the scandal.

Yet he complains about how OutKick covers women.

With all due respect, Le Batard doesn't have to worry about "looking hypocritical" over his Fourth of July stunt. He's already established that much.