Le Batard, Who Claims Zero Tolerance For Domestic Violence, Ignores Allegations In Interview With Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff sat down with Dan Le Batard on Tuesday for the latter's "South Beach Sessions" podcast. The interview was one of Emhoff's first since a Daily Mail report that he "forcefully slapped" his former girlfriend in the face in 2012.

Le Batard prides himself as a journalist. Any journalist would at least ask Emhoff about the allegations, giving him a chance to respond.

However, the allegations of domestic violence never came up during the 20-minute interview. Nor did his affair with his child's nanny during his first marriage. Rather, Le Batard pressed Emhoff on what "love" means to him.

"Tell me what you've learned about love from your wife," Le Batard said, beginning the interview. "Communication," Emhoff responded.

Emhoff then detailed how busy he has been since Harris – "The General" – was installed as the Democratic nominee:

We had thought Le Batard might cite the reports about Emhoff allegedly striking his former girlfriend across the face not only because the story is news, but because Le Batard claims to have zero tolerance for domestic violence.

In 2022, Le Batard dedicated several segments on his show to calling for the discipline of UFC president Dana White, who slapped his wife at a party. Last year, Le Batard scorned HBO for not focusing an adequate amount of airtime on Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's "horrifying history of domestic abuse" during "Hard Knocks."

Then again, maybe we shouldn't be surprised that he failed to question Emhoff about the ongoing scandal. See, while Le Batard was feigning outrage over White and Hill, he was also employing a reporter named Howard Bryant.

Le Batard hired Bryant in 2021 after he was arrested for allegedly choking his wife in public. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Bryant assaulted his wife in front of his 6-year-old son. He was also charged with assaulting a police officer who arrived to protect his wife as he observed Bryant beating her.

Dan Le Batard did not respond to numerous requests for comment at the time. OutKick also planned to ask Le Batard about his hypocrisy during Super Bowl week last February. Unfortunately, he canceled the interview at the last minute and would not reschedule.

Hmm.

Clearly, Le Batard's level of outrage over domestic violence hinges solely on his pre-determined opinions about the person accused of such. Journalistic standards be damned.

Put simply, Dan Le Batard didn't interview Doug Emhoff to bring out the truth. His mission was one-fold: try to humanize the second gentleman. Emhoff turned to Le Batard as a pawn.

At this point, it appears unlikely that Emhoff will address the domestic violence allegations in an interview before the election. Joe Scarborough hinted at them last week, asking Harris' husband about the "tabloid stories."

Emhoff did not deny the allegations, instead calling them "a distraction."

"We don’t have time to be pissed off. We don't have time to focus on it. It's designed to try to get us off our game," Emoff said. "We understand the stakes. We understand the responsibility. We understand what is necessary. Our very country. Our future."

How convenient?

Trump recently told the Daily Wire that if he were subject to the same allegations as Emhoff, it would be "the greatest story in the last five years" in the media.

And Le Batard would be one of the many members of the media fanning that flame.

Next up, Le Batard says he plans to interview Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz. "

The fact that they told me this week that the vice presidential candidate for Kamala Harris wants to come on the show suggests to me that we have a demo that he wants to reach," Le Batard said last week.

Don't expect Le Batard to ask Walz about committing stolen valor, putting tampons in boys 'bathrooms, or letting cities burn in the name of George Floyd.

But what does "love" mean to Walz?