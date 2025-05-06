By His Own Standards, Dan Le Batard Has More Respect For Alleged Woman Beaters Than Women

Dan Le Batard continues to portray himself as some protector of all women, even though that is clearly not the case.

This time, Le Batard criticized the Baltimore Ravens for the positive tone of its announcement regarding the release of Justin Tucker.

"From the franchise that gave you the Ray Rice elevator video, we get this flailing bullshit making it sound like Justin Tucker was the victim. ‘We’ve released Justin Tucker’ would have sufficed. Football players don’t respect kickers," Le Batard said on X. "But the Ravens respect this one, who was bad last year, more than they do women. — Dan."

For background, in January, 16 massage therapists accused Tucker of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during sessions from 2012 to 2016 at eight spas in and around Baltimore. The Ravens called his release a "football decision" and praised Tucker as one of the "best kickers for over a decade."

As of publication, there is no evidence corroborating the accusers' claim. Nearly every woman is represented by the same attorney, who claims to have evidence but won't release it.

OutKick spoke to Tucker and his attorney in February, during which they provided various documents that they believe dispute the accusations — including sworn declarations from spa owners, spa sessions after the alleged incidents, and emails from the accusers.

Put simply, it's quite a stretch for Le Batard to suggest Tucker is guilty at this time. Moreover, he looks like a flaming hypocrite in doing so.

In 2021, Le Batard personally hired a man by the name of Howard Bryant to work for Meadowlark Media. Before the hire, Bryant was arrested for assaulting his wife in public in front of his six-year-old son, and also charged with assaulting a police officer who arrived to protect his wife. According to reports, witnesses saw Bryant choking his wife.

You can read more about that here.

In sum, Le Batard accused the Ravens of not respecting women because they thanked Justin Tucker, who is not facing criminal charges, after cutting him. In the meantime, Le Batard hired a man arrested for allegedly beating his wife in public.

Got all that?

This isn't the first time he's shown this level of hypocrisy, either. In 2023, Le Batard condemned the UFC for not disciplining Dana White for slapping his wife (after she slapped him first) while literally having Howard Bryant on his show the next day.

OutKick has tried various times to allow Le Batard to explain himself. The closest we got was in 2024, when his publicist asked me to interview him. I agreed, but Le Batard backed out days after.

(Le Batarad and his minions have since criticized me multiple times on their show, but have yet to address their hypocrisy on domestic violence.)

Further, Le Batard landed the first interview with Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff in October after a Daily Mail report claimed that he "forcefully slapped" his former girlfriend in the face in 2012. However, Le Batard never once asked Emhoff about the allegation. He instead asked him what "loving Kamala" felt like.

For someone who claims to have zero tolerance for violence against women, Le Batard sure has tolerance for liberal men accused of beating women.

We hope he eventually explains why that is.