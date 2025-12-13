Never Forget What They Told Us About COVID Vaccines

As we rapidly approach 2026, it’s easy now to forget what was claimed about COVID vaccines in 2020-2021. And how utterly absurd and, in some cases, dangerous, that looks now.

Over the last few weeks, the conversation around these COVID vaccines have shifted dramatically, led in part by a new memo sent out by Dr. Vinay Prasad at the FDA. That memo states that researchers within the agency had found a link between COVID vaccines and the deaths of at least 10 children, something that the prior administration would have deemed unthinkable to ever admit.

In fact, it was so unthinkable that Prasad explained that the prior administration had purposefully either hid, or simply didn’t look for, this previously existing link. This set off a firestorm that, of course, there could be a link between COVID vaccines and childhood deaths.

The director of the National Institutes of Health called it "shocking" in an exclusive new interview.

This is not the only example of information and assertions that increasingly appear fabricated in hindsight. And here’s one of the best.

"Britain free of coronavirus by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says"

Britain will be free of the coronavirus by August, the headline says. This is from Reuters. It’s a quote from the head of the vaccine task force in one of the world’s most important countries. Published on May 7, 2021. It’s not an exaggeration or misrepresentation of what that outgoing vaccine task force head said either.

"The new coronavirus will no longer be circulating in Britain by August, the government’s departing vaccine taskforce chief Clive Dix told the Daily Telegraph," the story says.

"‘Sometime in August, we will have no circulating virus in the UK", Dix said, adding that he believed the vaccine booster programme could be pushed back to early 2022.’"

Once enough of the population was vaccinated, Dix said, "we’ll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known."

Let’s see how well that aged, shall we?

Not too well!

In the aftermath of the vaccines failing to live up to the hype, the ever-shifting message from the "experts," their media partners, and their devoted defenders on social media, was that no one ever promised that COVID vaccines would stop transmission. And yet that’s exactly what they did. This is the head of a vaccine task force in the UK, a credentialed, well-qualified person to lead such an effort. Those aren’t my words or my opinions, that’s what the UK government said in 2020.

"A leading figure in drug development, Clive Dix is CEO of C4X Discovery, a pioneering drug discovery company, and is well qualified to help lead the Vaccine Taskforce, with extensive experience as a scientist and managing pharmaceutical companies.

"His knowledge will be critical in supporting the Taskforce and the government in their efforts to find an effective vaccine – one of the long-term solutions to controlling the pandemic - and ensuring this is available to the public in large volumes."

This is the person who said that the vaccines would quite literally eliminate the virus entirely from Britain. In a matter of a few months. By the end of 2021, the UK was routinely reporting around 200,000 cases per day, the highest number at any point in the pandemic. In fact, from the middle of December 2021 to the middle of January 2022, the UK reported 4,657,762 new COVID cases. Roughly 7 percent of the entire United Kingdom tested positive for COVID in a single month, after we were told the vaccines would eliminate the virus entirely.

How many people were coerced into getting COVID vaccines based on the claim that it would eradicate COVID from the country? How many parents got their kids vaccinated, based on this complete fabrication, a decision which could have posed an unnecessary danger and risk of harm?

Don’t ever forget what they did and what they said, as hard as they’re conspiring to force us to forget.