Left-Wing Media Now Acknowledges COVID Vaccines May Have Caused Deaths Of Children

Well, look who's finally caught up.

For years, there's been a fierce debate over giving COVID vaccines to children. On one side, there's sanity, people who acknowledge that COVID posed, and poses, a vanishingly small risk of serious illness or death to kids. This side includes people who have spent more than a handful of seconds looking at data on COVID outcomes, most European countries, and anyone who cares about intellectual honesty.

On the other side, there's Anthony Fauci, the former leaders of the CDC, Ashish Jha, the Biden White House, the entire media industrial complex, and anti-science states and politicians like Gavin Newsom. This side purposefully ignored that children were at virtually no risk of COVID. They wanted every single person on earth to get COVID vaccines, because their worldview is so purposefully simplistic that they could not acknowledge that this was simply not necessary. They acted as though their word was gospel, that the proclamations from Pfizer of "100% effective" was inarguable truth.

Because there was such a profound lack of risk to children, any potential side effects from vaccination could easily outweigh whatever minimal benefit may have existed.

For years, the side of sanity raised these concerns and were either ignored, labeled, or angrily demonized by the media and their expert partners. But a new memo out of the FDA released just a few weeks ago seems to have finally allowed some acknowledgment of reality. And unleashed a spectacular feat of gaslighting from The Atlantic in the process.

FDA Admits Link Between COVID Vaccines, Death Of Children

The FDA memo, sent by Vinay Prasad, acknowledged, for the first time, a direct link between COVID vaccination and the deaths of at least 10 children.

Immediately, there was an organized campaign to discredit this finding, with The New England Journal of Medicine happily publishing a letter from 12 former FDA commissioners saying it was a "threat to evidence-based vaccine policy and public health security." It didn't matter that none had seen underlying data supporting this conclusion. It didn't matter that there were massive incentives to avoid acknowledging this link under prior administrations pushing extreme vaccination policy.

The memo humiliated the "expert" community. It showed that Fauci, Rochelle Walensky and all the other authorities and former commissioners were either incompetent or lying. Walensky, in late 2021, for example, said "real-world monitoring finds vaccines are safe for young children."

Fauci, that same year, said "the vaccine is highly effective and very safe," when discussing giving it to kids. Fauci, on CNN's Sesame Street special in 2020 told a child he vaccinated Santa Claus himself in order to promote it.

That's why this memo has further eroded trust in the media and its obsessive credentialism. And most importantly, and what these former commissioners and "Experts" could not accept, it validated the fears and concerns of outsiders who had expressed skepticism about the necessity of vaccinating kids.

Enter The Atlantic.

After years of acting as the public health bureaucracy's media mouthpiece, The Atlantic immediately works to undercut the memo by insulting and demonizing Prasad. And then immediately turns around and says that the "experts" and left-wing media should acknowledge that it's very possible he's right.

"The idea that mRNA-based shots have, tragically, killed a very small number of children is not far-fetched,' the author writes.

"From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, lack of nuance has been a problem with public-health messaging—one that anti-vaccine advocates have made use of to great effect," the article continues. "Now, in a moment when public health in America is under existential threat, this insistence that no evidence exists for vaccine-related deaths risks adding to the crisis."

Well, well, well. Now the truth can be told, apparently.

This is what the media has done throughout the pandemic and its aftermath. For years, acknowledging that the vaccines had side effects or could potentially harm children made someone a virtual pariah. Questioning The Holy COVID Vaccine was simply not allowed in polite company. Now though, the attitude has apparently shifted.

Of course, COVID vaccines might have side effects. Of course, COVID vaccines may have caused the deaths of children. Nobody would ever deny that. That's how they're now treating this memo. As if they themselves haven't spent years denying it.

They spent years denying that there was a link between COVID vaccines and myocarditis, particularly among young men. Yet in this article, it's acknowledged as an obvious fact that everyone's always admitted. "The mRNA-based vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, in particular, are known to cause myocarditis—inflammation of the heart—on rare occasions, especially in teenage boys and young men," the article states.

It's enough to tear your hair out.

When outsiders said this link existed, they were again, demonized, criticized, lambasted, and labeled. Until the evidence became so overwhelming that even the CDC and FDA had to acknowledge the causal relationship between COVID shots and myocarditis. And now they act as though there was never any criticism directed at those who were right all along. Gaslighting of the highest order.

The Atlantic ran to Paul Offit and Michael Osterholm, two of the "experts" who have worked hardest to diminish trust in public health, who dismissed the new FDA memo as "fairly fantastic," with Offit saying "It's not terribly convincing that this vaccine killed anybody."

Of course, he would say that, because admitting it did would further discredit him and his advocacy throughout the pandemic. And that's why science and public health is so fundamentally broken, because they refuse to admit mistakes or uncertainty. After so many brought up that COVID hospitalizations and mortality data were completely unreliable, including cases where people who happened to test positive and were treated for other illnesses, now the experts and media who dismissed those concerns are using the same argument.

Criticisms of Prasad's memo brought up that very same line of reasoning, wondering if post-vaccination deaths were simply correlated and not causal. My how quickly the shoe is put on the other foot as soon as it's convenient.

The Atlantic now says that public health should be "Accepting and acknowledging reasonable proof" of the reality that COVID vaccines may have caused the deaths of some young children. Which is precisely the argument they diminished a few years ago. Now, they say, "The possibility—perhaps the likelihood—that a handful of vaccine-related deaths occurred and were downplayed by medical authorities" should not undermine confidence in the COVID vaccination program.

Unfortunately for them, it's going to. It has to. Because the media and its preferred "experts" spent years telling anyone who would listen that such concerns were unfounded, conspiracy-theory level delusions. That was wrong. Clearly. And no amount of post-hoc gaslighting is going to change that.