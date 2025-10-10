Why Was Anyone Ever Pushing Covid Vaccines For Kids?

You might think that the obsessive focus on COVID vaccines and booster doses would have ended by now. It's well over five years since the start of the pandemic. Media panic over new variants and increasing case rates, in 2025, have mostly fallen flat. Immediately after the Los Angeles Times sounded the alarm about a summer surge in California and experts returned to masking recommendations, viral spread in the state completely collapsed.

It's not just those false predictions of doom that continue on in late-2025.

Minnesota governor, and failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz returned to 2021 by congratulating himself on ignoring science. Walz, on X, posted a picture of himself receiving some level of respiratory virus vaccine with minimal efficacy with a delusional caption. "Can't believe I have to say this," he posted, "but in Minnesota you will continue to have the freedom to get your COVID and flu shots."

Nobody has taken anybody's freedom to get COVID or flu shots. They've simply changed recommendations to focus on individual decision-making that correctly identifies the massive gradient in risk from age. Though with the latest data on the efficacy of the flu vaccine, maybe they should.

Still, this raises another all-important question: why are lying, anti-science extremists like Walz still pushing this? Why were they ever pushing it on those who needed it the least?

COVID Vaccines For Children Had Essentially Zero Absolute Benefit

A study out of the UK on the efficacy of COVID vaccines on young children highlights the absurdity of the Walz, CDC, Fauci-ian position.

In examining whether these shots are warranted for children, they point out that quite literally years ago, the already minuscule risks from the virus have "decreased significantly," and "due to widespread population immunity," there's little necessity for continuing vaccine campaigns.

There is however, a "relatively high risk of myocarditis following second doses of mRNA vaccines in adolescent males." Notice in his nonsensical post, Walz takes the attitude that COVID vaccines are a universal good. Something that any smart person would get without hesitation. Always ignoring the risk of side effects, particularly for younger age groups that have exceptional levels of immunity.

As the study explains, there is, at best, a "transient reduction in transmission" that disappears almost immediately. There's "insufficient evidence" that exists to "determine the impact of vaccination on post-acute COVID syndromes in children, which are uncommon."

"Long COVID" virtually doesn't exist in children, and there's no evidence that vaccination provides a benefit to stopping an almost nonexistent condition. It gets better.

While pharmaceutical companies, the Fauci-led "experts" and their media partners focus on the reported percentage benefits of COVID vaccines for kids, the absolute risk reduction is again, almost nonexistent. As the study explains, "the absolute benefit" to reducing hospitalization or severe illness is "very small."

"The MRC Biostatistics Unit COVID-19 working group estimated that as of December 2022 the infection hospitalisation rate for children aged < 5 years was 0.018% (1 in 5500) and for children aged 5 to 14 was 0.000087% (1 in 1 million)."

Again, the rate of hospitalization for children aged 5-14 with COVID infection was one in one million. This is what they wanted to mask kids for, permanently. Meme politicians like California Gov. Gavin Newsom wanted to mandate COVID vaccines for kids, because denying reality is part and parcel of the modern "In this house we believe" mindset. And as Walz's post, and the adoring reaction from his party demonstrates, that's going to continue well into the future.

Zero Risk For Children Makes COVID Vaccines Unnecessary

The study continues by explaining that "Most of the risk of severe illness falls on a small cohort of children with significant comorbidities, including life limiting conditions."

This is demonstrated by an examination of a London hospital from December 2020-January 2022. In that 13 month time period, which covers the emergence of new variants leading to increased spread, just 15 children were admitted to the hospital for severe COVID. Of those 15, 11 had "significant comorbidities." Those included malignancy, primary immunodeficiency and prematurity."

Another study found similar results. "A birth cohort study from Scotland found that 49% of all children and young people admitted with COVID-19 had at least one chronic condition recorded," they write.

"Of all COVID-19 deaths occurring in England between March 2020 and December 2021, 75.3% had an underlying condition such as severe neurodisability and severe immunocompromise such as cellular immunodeficiency. Any attempt to determine the benefit of vaccination to children must define the impact on otherwise healthy children as well as those who are high risk of more severe disease, likely comprising only around 8% of the paediatric population."

The extremely high level of population immunity now prevalent throughout the population also decreases the risk to near zero. Something that recommendations under the precious CDC and the Biden administration completely ignored.

"This difference has been acknowledged in most countries where COVID-19 vaccine recommendations differ greatly depending on the presence or absence of risk factors in children. Of great importance for current consideration is that almost all children have also been exposed several times to SAS-CoV-2 and so have infection-derived immunity. The levels of protection estimated in these previous studies against a baseline of no population immunity will therefore be significantly reduced. It is estimated that over 98% of children aged > 1 year in England had been infected at least once as of December 2022."

Despite all the lockdowns, the masking, the vaccine mandates, the vaccine passports, the extremely effective vaccination campaign effort that led to high levels of uptake, 98% of children under one had COVID *at least* once by December 2022 in England. Not only does that demonstrate the remarkable lack of efficacy behind these measures, but makes the relentless marketing of COVID vaccines to parents and children that much more ridiculous and dangerous.

Another one of the media's favorite talking points, long COVID, is also debunked.

"A large prospective cohort study in the UK aimed to describe the clinical phenotype and prevalence of long COVID symptoms in children and young people and a cohort study in Norway similarly investigated differences between SARS-CoV2 test positive and negative children and young people. Both studies found to have high rates of psychosocial factors in children with and without confirmed COVID-19. In the UK study, only a very small number of children had symptoms longer than 3 months that impacted their daily lives. Using the most generous definition of "any symptoms lasting beyond 12 weeks", the ONS found rates to be low, with only 1% of 2- to 15-year-olds having any symptoms, and 0.6% with limiting daily activity. Rates were lower, but not statistically significant following a second infection at 0.6% and 0.4% respectively. Currently, there is no evidence on whether vaccination impacts the risk of long COVID in children."

What was the most common trait associated with supposed "long COVID?" "Psycosocial factors." Long COVID in children, as it is in adults, is primarily a mental condition. Even then, with what they describe as a "generous definition," rates of so-called "long COVID" were virtually nonexistent. Regardless of how minimal its prevalence, there's also no evidence to suggest COVID vaccines reduce even those infinitesimal percentages.

Then there's the fact that COVID vaccine efficacy all but disappears after a remarkably short time period. While some justified the push for universal vaccination as protecting grandparents, loved ones and friends, there's no evidence to support that claim either.

"It is now well described in both adult and pediatric populations that the reduction in symptomatic infection wanes extremely rapidly alongside antibody levels, especially since the emergence of Omicron, and is minimal beyond 12 to 16 weeks," the study explains.

Just a few weeks and whatever minimal protection existed is gone. As such, it'd be necessary to continuously vaccinate kids to have any level of impact.

"There is therefore only a short period of time within which it is possible to reduce transmission through vaccination. This makes the impact of primary immunisation of children small. Routine, periodic booster vaccination would be necessary to have a long-term impact on ongoing population transmission," it continues.

Makes perfect sense. In order to achieve this minimal benefit, that disappears almost immediately, with significant, dangerous side effects, we have to engage in an incessant vaccination campaign. Perfection. The Science in a nutshell.

As they conclude, even "small risks" are worth noting, considering the extremely low risks to COVID infection.

"The low risk of severe illness in otherwise healthy children means that even small risks of vaccination must be taken into consideration. Most of the potential benefit to be conferred from vaccination in preventing severe illness and or PIMS-TS/MIS-C has been minimised due to existing immunity from infection, and lower rates of hyper inflammatory response due to existing immunity and viral evolution.

"Any potential benefit in preventing viral transmission is marginal and short-lived. In the setting of widespread existing population immunity through infection, the significant financial and opportunity costs of implementing further vaccination programmes may offset any benefit provided from transient increased immunity for otherwise healthy children. For children with significant comorbidities, there is a much larger absolute reduction in risk provided by periodic vaccination which is the basis of most current national public health recommendations."

It's a comprehensive, thorough demolition of the vaccine extremism that's been a consistent part of the previous administration and public health establishment. Resistant to evidence, they've promoted giving COVID shots to every child, as frequently as possible, because their only guiding principle is their own self-importance. It's a potentially dagnerous, harmful practice with nonexistent benefits. Sounds like most of our COVID policies.