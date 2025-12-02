FDA Admits COVID Vaccines Likely Led To Deaths Of Children

While most Americans have forgotten the extremism and activism of public health "experts" and authorities, their recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic have had long-lasting repercussions.

Obviously, mask wearing in public has become a permanent feature of everyday life. It's impossible to travel, go to the mall, or to any type of doctor's office without seeing someone engaging in the theatrics of masking. Ignoring the actual evidence on masks has become something of a pastime for the deluded masses.

While there are astronomical harms to wearing masks indefinitely, their recommendations around COVID vaccines carried significantly more risks. In the aftermath of the pandemic, and as a new administration appointed competent experts like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to important positions, we've seen a concerted effort to correct wrongdoing. And boy was there a lot of wrongdoing.

For example, ignoring the massive disparity in risk between younger and older people. The importance of natural immunity. The rubber-stamping of pharmaceutical products out of fear, activism, or perhaps in some cases, monetary gain. While there have been plenty of significant revelations as a result of a new set of leaders at organizations like the CDC, NIH and the FDA, a new private memo sent out recently might have provided the biggest, and most infuriating, bombshell yet.

FDA Memo Admits Deaths Likely Linked To COVID Vaccines

This new administration leading public health organizations and agencies includes Dr. Vinay Prasad, who's helping lead the new-look FDA headed by Dr. Marty Makary. Prasad is hardly a RFK Jr.-esque vaccine skeptic, as someone who frequently advocated for a reasonable COVID vaccine policy, worked at far-left UCSF Health, and entered 2020 as someone who primarily aligned with the political left.

But even he has seemingly had enough of the gaslighting campaign led by the Anthony Fauci-wing of public health and their media partners. In a new private memo sent to FDA employees, Prasad made a stunning admission and admonished staff for its inaction and disinterest in investigating information that might make their allies look bad.

Prasad starts his letter with a stunning acknowledgment, one that has earth-shaking ramifications for our pandemic response, COVID vaccination policy, and the trustworthiness of Fauci and former top experts. At the very top, he tells FDA employees that COVID vaccines were "likely," "probable," or "possible" to have contributed to the deaths of at least 10 children. That's not a misprint.

"I am writing to report that OBPV career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination," Prasad says. "These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff). That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans, the US pandemic response, and the agency itself, which I wish to discuss here."

This cannot be repeated enough times. COVID vaccination, which had little-to-no benefit to young children, who were at vanishingly small risk of having serious complications from the virus itself, likely was directly linked to the deaths of at least 10 kids. That's a devastating, horrifying realization with, as Prasad said, "far reaching implications."

Before returning to those implications, it's important to note several other concerning statements and arguments Prasad makes about the FDA under the previous administration. He highlights that the FDA was caught flat-footed on the risks of myocarditis, particularly to young men, and that former CDC leadership such as Dr. Rochelle Walensky publicly, and inaccurately, denied that a safety signal even existed.

"Young, healthy boys and men-- those least likely to experience bad covid outcomes-- bore the greatest risk," he writes. "The risk was as high as ~200-330 per million doses given in the highest risk demographic groups. Notably, the US FDA and CDC were not the first to recognize the safety signal-- instead the Israelis were-- and worse in May of 2021, then CDC director Rochelle Walensky stated, 'We have not seen a signal and we've actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we've given,' Many felt this statement was dishonest and manipulative."

Prasad also calls out that he, Makary, and Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg wrote about the lack of evidence supporting COVID boosters for young men, saying that they could actually be harmful, on a net basis. They were promptly ignored. And then the FDA delayed announcing the myocarditis safety signal until it could authorize marketing boosters to the age group at risk.

"…COVID-19 boosters, and the accompanying mandates by colleges, were on balance harmful to young men in a widely discussed, peer reviewed paper in 2022. Like many academic physicians, we felt the FDA and CDC abdicated their duty to the American people. These agencies did not quickly attempt mitigation strategies such as spacing doses apart, lowering doses, omitting doses among those with prior COVID-19.

"Worse, the FDA delayed acknowledgment of the safety signal until after it could extend marketing authorization to younger boys 12-15."

It's bordering on criminal, to seemingly intentionally delay publicly admitting risks because of a desire to get everyone vaccinated, even if they didn't need it. And that's not even the worst of the public health conglomerate's behavior. No, that's reserved for purposefully ignoring case reports that could make COVID vaccines look bad.

Prasad explains in the memo that Hoeg personally examined data and VAERS reports to determine whether there was a causal link between the deaths of young children and COVID vaccines. When she found a connection, she was promptly demonized. In order to investigate further, Prasad asked the OBVP (office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilence) to analyze 96 deaths between 2021-2024.

That team, he writes, has found that no fewer than 10 are related to vaccination. "The real number," he continues, "is higher."

"This is a profound revelation," Prasad writes. "For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children. Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful. It is difficult to read cases where kids aged 7 to 16 may be dead as a result of covid vaccines."

This is, or should be, a massive and life-changing scandal. Those who ignored the safety signals, who coerced children and parents into COVID vaccination, should be investigated. Vaccine mandates were indefensible for everyone, but for children, they were reprehensible. And these statistics raise questions about whether COVID vaccines were actually overall harmful to kids. Prasad brings that up, admitting that, put simply, we don't know.

"We do not have reliable data estimating the absolute benefit (absolute risk reduction) regarding severe disease and death in healthy children from vaccine receipt.

"We do not know how many fewer kids would have died had they been vaccinated, and we do not know how many more kids died from taking vaccines than has been voluntarily reported. Instead, the truth is we do not know if we saved lives on balance."

Even this, the uncertainty, is jaw-dropping. How can we not know whether our policy was so harmful that it might have killed more children than it saved? If we can't be sure, how were these policies ever enacted in the first place?

"Putting these facts together, it is horrifying to consider that the US vaccine regulation, including our actions, may have harmed more children than we saved," Prasad writes. "This requires humility and introspection."

Humility and introspection are not what public health experts specialize in. In fact, they purposefully avoid it. Prasad hints at the answer while excoriating the agency for not doing their jobs.

"Why were these deaths not actively reviewed in real time? Why did it take until 2025 to perform this analysis, and take necessary further actions? Deaths were reported between 2021 and 2024, and ignored for years," he says. "I suspect the answer is cultural and systemic."

It sure is. There is a systemic disinterest in investigating information that goes against current consensus. FDA officials were, and likely still are, overwhelmingly biased toward a specific political view and ideology. They cannot and will not criticize anything labeled as a vaccine, because simply including the word vaccine means they cannot be questioned.

Prasad explains this phenomenon, saying that we have to be intellectually honest, regardless of where it leads.

"I have no doubt that many vaccines have saved millions of lives globally, and many have benefits that far exceed risks, but vaccines are like any other medical product. The right drug given to the right patient at the right time is great, but the same drug can be inappropriately given, causing harm. The same is true for vaccines. The US government's coercive and unethical covid-19 vaccine mandates in young people may have been harmful. In contrast, there is no doubt that an elderly, un-immune American benefitted from Doses 1 and 2 in 2020. The people who might have benefit most from vaccination were those too old to be affected by workplace mandates—another Biden administration blunder."

"Blunder" is much too kind a word. This is inexcusable, it's historic, and it's devastating. Because the FDA and other agencies prioritized COVID vaccination over all other considerations, they potentially put children in harm's way and may have done more damage than good. Side effects from COVID vaccines, long ignored by those whose job it was to analyze them, may have been more severe, particularly with younger children, than previously acknowledged.

As Makary said recently, "Young healthy people have essentially no risk of dying of covid and nobody was honest enough to admit that."

Honesty disappeared. Evidence-based medicine was ignored. Risk gradients were downplayed. The fact that children were at little-to-no risk of dying from COVID wasn't even considered. Because systemic, cultural failings were allowed to fester. Political ideology and activism came first. And worshiping Fauci was put above all else. Now, at least 10 children are dead, possibly as a direct result. Horrific doesn't even begin to cover it.