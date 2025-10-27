Golf Legend Torches AOC For Trying To Convince Everyone She And Her Socialist Friends Aren't 'The Crazy Ones'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent part of her weekend on a stage screaming at the top of her lungs about how she is not a crazy person, and while the number of jokes and memes from her breakdown is endless, a well-known name in the golf world may very well have had the funniest reaction of anyone.

AOC spoke, and shouted, during a Zohran Mamdani rally in Queens on Sunday to rile up the New York City mayoral candidate's supporters, who believe socialism is the solution to fixing an already broken city. Bernie Sanders was also at Sunday's rally in New York.

Among the many highlights from AOC showing off her vocal range was a moment in which she told herself and the thousands in attendance that they are not "the crazy ones" before stating, "we are sane."

These things were said at a political rally, and not the introductory meeting of an underground cult.

With the clip understandably making the rounds on social media, it grabbed Anthony Kim's attention, and the LIV golfer put together a masterclass of a response. Phil Mickelson re-shared the post on X as well.

Kim, after essentially going into hiding for years, has recently opened up about his personal struggles off the golf course before becoming sober. The 40-year-old is married now and has a young daughter.

While AOC's public conviction about being a totally sane person is an instant classic in today's political world, it wasn't the only memorable moment from her speech. She also delivered an incredibly loud, stutter-filled statement about her idea of New York City and its people.

For the sake of your ears, turn the volume down on your device before watching the video below.

New York City's mayoral election will take place on November 4, and the 34-year-old Mamdani is the heavy favorite to become the 111th mayor of the city.