Ana Kasparian Stuns Bill Maher With Take On Men In Women’s Locker Rooms

When historically left-wing women start saying what the rest of America has been shouting for years, you know the dam is finally breaking.

First it was Joy Reid. Now it's The Young Turks co-host Ana Kasparian — one of the most vocal progressive commentators in media — openly rejecting the idea that biological men belong in women's locker rooms.

Kasparian made the comments during an interview on the Club Random podcast with Bill Maher, where she immediately joked that agreeing with him would "get me in trouble." Then she said the quiet part out loud.

"I’m supposed to be totally okay with it," Kasparian said. "Is it bad that I don’t want to see a dick in the women’s locker room? Is that bad? I just don’t. I don’t want to see a cock in the women’s locker room."

Maher didn't mince words in response: "And you shouldn't, and no woman should. I mean, this is basic 101."

Kasparian then tore into the ideology that demands women override their own safety, comfort and instincts for the sake of appearing "progressive."

"I know what it’s like to be a woman living in a state where we’ve decided self-ID makes the most sense," she said. "Okay, well, self-ID doesn’t make the most sense, because obviously… there are all sorts of predators out there who are going to take advantage of that situation, and that’s already happened."

She cited the infamous 2021 Wi Spa case in Los Angeles — a story the media initially framed as transphobic hysteria, until the facts proved otherwise.

The "trans" person at the center of that incident, Darren Merager, was accused by multiple women of exposing himself in the women's section at the Korean spa. As it turned out, he was a registered sex offender and had more than 40 cases in Southern California court records dating back three decades.

Merager was ultimately charged with five felony counts of indecent exposure for the incident at Wi Spa. But Kasparian admitted she initially believed the wrong narrative.

"I bought the cover story when it was first reported, but I was wrong to buy it. I should have asked more questions," she said. She pointed out that the woman who complained at the front desk "was dragged through the mud" for telling the truth.

"This is not an indictment of transgender people," Kasparian emphasized. "It’s an indictment of a policy that was not thought through." Because of such policies, she said, "there are women who are going to suffer… We need to be smarter about these policies. It’s that simple."

Her comments come just weeks after Joy Reid said on her podcast that she would not tolerate seeing male genitalia in a women's locker room either, especially after the Gold's Gym incident involving musician Tish Hyman. Reid said safety and privacy concerns were legitimate, adding women "have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation."

WATCH: Even Joy Reid Agrees Men Don't Belong In The Women's Locker Room

What's remarkable isn't that Kasparian and Reid said these things. It's that it took this long — and this many women being humiliated, threatened, assaulted and ignored — for prominent left-wing voices to finally admit reality.