Ana Maria Markovic’s Rehab Week In Portugal Included Some Bikini Time

Videos by OutKick

Ana Maria Markovic’s offseason of rehab and bikinis rolls on. After kicking her “summer in pink” off back in June at the Laganini Beach Club in Croatia, she was in Portugal this week.

The “World’s Hottest Soccer Player” had a hard week of rehab on the schedule for the trip out to Lisbon. But as has been the theme of her entire summer up to this point, Markovic made sure there was plenty of play mixed into her week of work.

That play included doing a little sightseeing and enjoying some of the local cuisine while continuing to get her knee ready for action next season. The Croatian soccer player made sure to pack at least one bikini for the trip as well.

You can’t rehab that close to the beach without making a trip down to the water. Especially not when you’re creeping towards 3 million followers on Instagram. There’s content to be made and brand deals to be had. It can’t all be soccer rehab content either.

Markovic knows this. She hasn’t collected millions of followers by accident. So while on her trip to Portugal she made sure to document her time away from rehab.

Ana Maria Markovic Earned The Title Of The World’s Hottest Soccer Player

Markovic is going to be ready in more ways than one when when the new season arrives. She’s going to be physically strong thanks to the months of grueling rehab.

She’s going to be mentally stronger thanks to the frequent trips to the beach this offseason. The 23-year-old is gearing up for a major comeback.

Before her injury, Markovic’s minutes per game were up as were the number of starts compared to the prior year. You would expect, after the work she’s put in, for those numbers to continue to climb.

She has goals she wants to reach after all. She’s trying to qualify for the Champions League and the European Championship.

On top of that she wants to help the Croatian national team compete for a World Cup and do her part to grow the sport of women’s soccer. She’s going to have to be on the field to accomplish most of that.