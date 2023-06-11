Soccer Player Ana Maria Markovic Provides An Update On Her ‘Summer In Pink’ & ACL Recovery By Kicking Around A Ball In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Ana Maria Markovic announced a few days ago that she had kicked off her “summer in pink.” After months of rehabbing from ACL surgery she was taking a little time for herself. Her time for herself just so happened to include a pink bikini and a pink drink.

One thing led to another and the Croatian soccer player had gotten her summer off to a very hot start. Her 2.8 million followers enjoyed the timeline refresher and the two bikini pictures have been like more than 300k times as a result.

Croatian soccer player providing an update on her ACL injury (Image Credit: Ana Maria Markovic/Instagram)

Markovic was back in her pink bikini on Saturday to provide an update on her summer and her ACL recovery in the form of a quick video. The clip included a soccer ball while showing some different angles of the string bikini that her followers already got a look at.

She walks away from the camera a few steps without a noticeable limp. That has to be a good sign. She then turns around near the water and proceeds to dribble a soccer ball with her feet.

That’s probably something she wasn’t able to do a couple of months ago. The caption of her summer in pink update reads, “The ACL? better and better.”

The All Gas, No Brakes Approach By Ana Maria Markovic Is An Interesting One

Talk about an update. I was a little skeptical at first that there was going to be much in the way of an actual update, but I was quickly proven to be wrong.

There was a lot to be learned in such a short clip. The first thing is that we might not be fully prepared for the summer in pink.

If Markovic is going to be pumping out content at this rate it’s going to be hard to keep up with. It’s a difficult job, but something tells me the OutKick Culture Department is more than ready to take it on.

The second thing we learned is, obviously, that the ACL recovery is going well. That’s great news. So is the hot start Markovic’s summer has gotten off to.