An ESPN-Colin Cowherd Reunion Could Be Coming

Miss hearing Colin Cowherd on your staticky ESPN AM radio dial? Well, you’re in luck!

Rumor has it that Cowherd could soon return to his former employer when his current Fox Sports contract is up after the 2025 NFL season.

And, according to a report from Front Office Sports, it’s ESPN who’d be interested in the potential reunion.

Where Colin was … left.

(See what I did there?)

“ESPN is very interested in a reunion,” sources told FOS. “The brass in Bristol views Cowherd as the answer to their struggling ratings on ESPN Radio.”

Would Colin Cowherd return to ESPN?

I grew up listening to Colin Cowherd on ESPN radio, but this feels like a dumb move from someone who — despite his growing list of ridiculous takes — seems pretty smart.

Cowherd was let go back in the summer of 2015, and was quickly scooped up by FS1. If I remember correctly, that was back when it was still a relatively unknown sports competitor.

Fast-forward nearly a decade, and the tables have turned — Michael Scott style.

According to Nielson, for the first time in its nearly 10-year history, FS1 is now in more U.S. homes than ESPN, with 71.38 million homes.

Looks like Cowherd’s instincts were right back in 2015, and I’d expect them to be right again if and when ESPN comes calling.

That being said, money talks, and — despite the Worldwide (Woke) Leader laying off a billion people last month — ESPN still has a ton of it.

“The monster negotiation coming up for Fox is Colin,” another source told FOS. “His ratings are at an all-time high. And he causes zero issues — unlike Skip Bayless.”

ESPN recently laid off the two-headed radio monster of Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson, and the outlet has been bleeding money — and ratings — ever since weirdly ending Mike & Mike.

Another source told Front Office Sports that Cowherd would solve that problem in “one stroke.”