American Airlines Suspends Fans Tangled Up With Chris Paul’s Family Until 2023

American Airlines Center, home venue of the Dallas Mavericks, banned two fans from attending home games until 2023 after they reportedly got physical with the family of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

Phoenix visited on Sunday for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals where the incident involved Paul’s wife and mother getting bothered by fans near the courtside seating.

As relayed by OutKick’s Sam Amico, the fans were described as being physically aggressive toward the Paul family. CP3 got involved when he shouted threats at the fans as they were ejected.

He also lashed out on Twitter.

"I'll see you later"



— Chris Paul to the Mavs fan who put hands on Mama Paul

Chris Paul telling security a Mavs fan put their hands on his mom.

Chris Paul telling security a Mavs fan put their hands on his mom.

American Airlines Center launched an investigation and announced their decision on Monday: banning both fans from attending Mavs home games until 2023.

OutKick founder Clay Travis questioned the validity of the decision — deemed, by the NBA, as merely “unwanted hugs.”

Clay tweeted, “After an investigation the Dallas Mavericks have determined that two fans attempted to give ‘unwanted hugs’ to Chris Paul’s family and have been banned as a result until 2023. Unwanted hugs!”

He added, “These player-fan disputes keep getting softer and softer.”