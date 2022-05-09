Chris Paul Yells ‘I’ll See You Later’ After Mavs Fan Messes With His Family

Chris Paul didn’t just comment on a Dallas Mavericks fan getting into it with his family in the stands. The Phoenix Suns point guard also had something to say about the dustup while it was taking place, a video has revealed.

The fan reportedly pushed Paul’s wife in front of their children, as well as placed his hands on Paul’s mother, during Game 4 of the Suns-Mavericks playoff series. The fan, sporting the jersey of Mavs star Luka Doncic, was escorted from the arena following the incident.

Before the fan was removed, though, Paul shouted in his direction. “Hey! I’ll see you later. I’ll see you later,” Paul yelled toward the fan.

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

The Mavericks released a statement following the game addressing the situation.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul,” the statement read. “It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

Paul tweeted out a statement of his own later in the evening. “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f*** that!!” he wrote.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

The Mavs won the game, 111-101, to tie the series at 2-games apiece. Game 5 is Tuesday in Phoenix, as the Suns aim to defend their Western Conference title.

“Paul fouled out in the game, after picking up four fouls in the first half,” the New York Post wrote. “The Republic reported that the incident occurred around the time he picked up his sixth foul early in the fourth quarter.”

This year’s NBA playoffs have had no shortage of players getting fed up with rival fans, as Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have each responded to heckling by raising up both middle fingers in their respective series.