Amazon Driver Delivers Package During Police Standoff

You know who must absolutely lay down the law when it comes to no days off? Amazon.

When you punch in, you’re expected to work every last second until you punch that time card on the way out the door. No lunch breaks. No slacking off. No funny business in the back of the truck.

Your butt is working, rain, shine, or standoff.

Huh?

Standoff!

Roll tape from Raleigh, North Carolina!

Amazon driver interrupts police standoff

Incredible content here. THIS is why the internet is undefeated. If TikTok was this and only this – minus the China spying stuff – I’d be all in.

And none of us are surprised by this, right? I mean, we all use Amazon multiple times a day, and we’re all used to seeing the big, dark blue, sort of sketch Amazon van drive down our street all afternoon.

Hell, I’m literally staring at one outside my house as I write this. I ain’t lying. Honestly, I think my wife is on a first name basis with the driver, too. I wanna say it’s Ed. Could be wrong.

Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, delivering a package smack dab in the middle of a police standoff with dozens of cop cars surrounding the house.

Amazon driver is a hero.

Amazing. Guy doesn’t even bat an eye, either. He’s focused on doing the job right, and that means getting that box of house cleaning supplies up to the porch pronto and before sundown.

Don’t forget the picture, either. An Amazon staple. Have to snap a quick picture of the package to prove it’s been delivered.

Love this guy. There’s something about putting your hard-hat on in the morning, putting your head down all day and grinding on the job so you can put food on the table, and he exemplifies that.

Take notes, UPS.

PS: Apparently, Amazon is also on the verge of cutting 9,000 jobs. But guess who ain’t losing his after today? Yep. Our man.