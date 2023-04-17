UFC Star Amanda Ribas Drops New Social Media Content As She Soaks Up The Sun

Videos by OutKick

Amanda Ribas isn’t afraid to soak up a little sun from time to time.

The Brazilian-born fighter is one of the better female fighters in the UFC, and is highly-ranked in the flyweight and strawweight divisions.

With a record of 11-3, she’s made it clear time and time again, you don’t want to find yourself on the other side of the octagon from her.

However, that doesn’t mean she only shares fighting content. Ribas quit OnlyFans a few months ago, but she’s not done dropping content just yet.

Amanda Ribas is a star in the UFC. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Amanda Ribas is a star on social media and in the octagon.

Ribas dropped some new Twitter content over the weekend, and while it’s definitely not OnlyFans, it’s clear she spent a little time soaking up the sun Sunday.

Turns out, she’s capable of more than just throwing punches and kicks in the octagon.

The UFC has a storied history of women dominating social media.

Amanda Ribas is hardly the first person associated with UFC who has lit up social media from time to time.

It’s actually a pretty regular occurrence. Whether it’s the octagon girls led by Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer or fighters, Dana White’s organization has never had a shortage of people capable of grade-A content.

There’s no better example than Paige VanZant. She might not be involved with the UFC anymore, but nobody came out of the fight game to light up Instagram better than her.

At this point, Paige VanZant is definitely known more for her Instagram presence than anything she ever did fighting. Ribas is definitely still a great fighter, but clearly not afraid to hop on social media for a little clout.

For anyone unfamiliar with Ribas’ content, feel free to take a deep dive below.