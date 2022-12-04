UFC Fighter Amanda Ribas Quits OnlyFans After Embarrassment Over Posting Nudes

UFC fighter Amanda Ribas is a rising star in mixed martial arts. The 29-year-old holds an 11-3 professional record and is ranked as the #9 fighter in the strawweight division and #15 in the flyweight division.

Outside of the Octagon Ribas has racked up 2.2 million Instagram followers. The extra attention led her to hop on OnlyFans to test the subscription-based platform waters. She quickly realized it wasn’t for her.

UFC fighter quits OnlyFans (Image Credit: Amanda Ribas/Instagram)

Ribas discussed her brief stint on OnlyFans ahead of her scheduled UFC on ESPN 42 bout against flyweight Tracy Cortez. She admitted sharing sexy pics wasn’t for her.

“For me, it’s not my vibe to do some sexy photos,” she said of her OnlyFans experience. “That’s for me, I don’t judge, but for me I’d be embarrassed, that’s my personality.”

UFC Fighter Turned OnlyFans Model Isn’t Amanda Ribas’ Thing

Any of Ribas’ fans hoping to see the type of content that is associated with OnlyFans are going to be disappointed. Any of her fans that were hoping to see her at last night’s UFC event in Orlando are also disappointed.

Following weigh-ins on Friday, her bout with Tracy Cortez was canceled. The announcement stated a medical issue with Cortez as the reason, but didn’t reveal any details about the issue.

The statement read, “Due to a medical issue with Tracy Cortez, her flyweight fight with Amanda Ribas has been canceled from this weekend’s event.”

Talk about a rough week for fans of the Brazilian fighter. She’ll be just fine. Her fans on the other hand are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see her back in the octagon and back in the win column.

As far as racy content is concerned, Ribas’ Instagram will have to do.