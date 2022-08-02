Exclusive: Allison Williams Joins Fox Sports

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams is joining Fox Sports as a college football sideline reporter, OutKick has learned.

Williams will work selective games with Fox Sports this season. She spoke to OutKick about her move to Fox:

“I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football this fall. Having to step away from the sport and profession I love this past year has re-affirmed and reinvigorated the passion I have for this job.

“I can’t think of a more perfect way to return to the sidelines than with FOX and the tremendously talented crew of my former colleagues, Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. I am so grateful to the executive team at FOX, especially Brad Zager and Julie Boyd for giving me this opportunity.”

ESPN forced Williams to leave the network last year because she did not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Williams explained that she opted against the vaccine while she and her husband were trying to have a second child after consulting with her doctor and a fertility specialist.

“Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for our second child,” Williams said. “This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.”

“I also want people to know who support these mandates that I fight for you,” she continued. “Because if this is the direction we take our country, there will come a time when the government or corporations mandate you to get something that does not align with your values. Power given is seldom returned. And when that day comes, I want you to at least know that we fought, and we tried.”

In other words, ESPN did not make accommodations to Williams as it did for other unvaccinated talents, like Mel Kiper.

College football fans noticed Williams’ absence on ESPN last year, as the network replaced her with a batch of less talented reporters.

In addition to her role at Fox, Williams will release a sports series with the digital media company The Daily Wire that debuts later this month.