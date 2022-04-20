Dan Dakich: ESPN Owes Allison Williams an Apology Amid Allowing Mel Kiper to Work Unvaxxed

ESPN will allow Mel Kiper to work the NFL Draft at home this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

You might remember that ESPN did not make the same accommodation for former ESPN reporter Allison Williams. ESPN told her to get vaccinated or get out. She got out.

Williams joined Dan Dakich today to discuss the difference between how ESPN treated her compared to Kiper.

Dakich says ESPN owes Williams an apology.

“America owes you an apology woman. I know you had different jobs but Mel Kiper can just be unvaccinated and work at the frickin draft. What are we doing?”

Here’s the segment:

