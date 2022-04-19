Mel Kiper Jr. Announces He’s Unvaccinated; Unable To Attend NFL Draft

This year’s draft may be a bust without a familiar face in attendance.

Longtime ESPN-NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. will forego attending the 2022 NFL Draft over his unvaccinated status. Kiper stated that being unvaccinated prohibits him from onsite reporting.

“I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines,” Kiper said, via Twitter.

“Simply put, my Covid vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history,” he added.

Kiper, 61, will instead be chiming in remotely during the broadcast — extending his run as the network’s premier draft analyst since 1984. He last made a virtual appearance when in-person attendance for the 2020 NFL Draft was canceled due to COVID.

I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN pic.twitter.com/C5ea9NjdqK — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 18, 2022

“I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility. NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL Draft,” Kiper mentioned.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between April 28 and 30.

