OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Announces Huge Update After Being Blocked By Minnesota, Credits OutKick For Her Success

Videos by OutKick

Allie Rae is no longer blocked by the Minnesota Gophers on X.

Rae made waves Tuesday when she announced the football team’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) account had blocked her for seemingly no reason at all.

The OnlyFans star is a monster fan of the Gophers and simply attended the opener, did nothing wrong and Minnesota smashed the block button.

Allie Rae is no longer blocked by the Minnesota Gophers.

Obviously, no injustice can stand or go unanswered. Rae shared her story with me, and after some viral attention and backlash, the Gophers backed down and unblocked the Instagram and OnlyFans sensation.

“I am happy that the University has unblocked me, but I will say I heard about the unblock through a 3rd party contact – the Gophers never reached out to me personally. They also never liked, or even commented on my post to set the record straight. I think at the end of the day, if they were not handed the Outkick article on their desk at 10am – then I would still be blocked. The fact that I have somewhat of a following and hundreds of people reaching out to their PR offices’ is the reason I am unblocked. My community came through for me, and I think the Gophers were left with only one decision under all that pressure,” Rae told me Tuesday night.

She also released a video Tuesday night announcing the block was no longer in place.

Rae declares victory after being blocked by the Minnesota Gophers.

The entire situation was incredibly strange when it was revealed the Gophers had blocked Rae on X. Was it because she’s an OnlyFans star? Was it because of her Instagram?

It definitely couldn’t have been from simply attending the game. She didn’t do anything other than cheer on the Gophers and spend some time with friends.

Not a single inappropriate piece of content was shared from the opener against Nebraska.

Minnesota’s football team had blocked Allie Rae on X. (Credit: Allie Rae)

Despite being blocked for a bit, Rae also made it clear she wouldn’t stop supporting her favorite college program.

“Absolutely not. I will wear my maroon and gold loud and proud whether I am welcome or not,” the popular influencer explained to me while she was still blocked.

Now, she’s declared victory after being blocked by the Gophers.

Allie Rae was blocked by the Minnesota Gophers football team on X. (Credit: Allie Rae)

How much of a role did OutKick play in this win for freedom? Allie Rae, who also served in the Navy, credits us to a large degree, but that’s something the historians will have to debate over whiskey and cigars. For now, all we know is that a great injustice has been undone and Allie Rae can get back to throwing her full support behind the Minnesota Gophers.