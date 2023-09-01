OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Soaks Up Minnesota Beating Nebraska, Drops New Content

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans sensation Allie Rae was in high spirits Thursday to watch Minnesota beat Nebraska.

The Gophers stunned Nebraska in the closing minutes to secure a 13-10 win after the Cornhuskers produced a comedy of errors down the stretch.

It was one of the worst collapses in recent memory, and it was only a Thursday night game during week one. A simply brutal start for Nebraska.

While it was a brutal game for fans of the Cornhuskers, Allie Rae was enjoying all the action. She’s a huge fan of the Gophers, and the OutKick fan favorite was definitely in a good mood for the team’s opener.

Naturally, she made sure to chronicle it all on Instagram. What’s the point of going to the home opener if it’s not going to result in new content?

Rae, who is a fan of OutKick herself, definitely didn’t disappoint.

Rae also made sure to load up her Instagram story with plenty of shots of her drinking beer (sounds right up our alley) and cheering like hell for her Gophers.

OnlyFans star Allie Rae attends Minnesota/Nebraska game. It was the first game of the season for both teams. (Credit: Instagram/@theallierae)

Allie Rae attended the Minnesota/Nebraska game. (Credit: Instagram/@theallierae)

Allie Rae soaks up Minnesota’s opener against Nebraska. (Credit: Instagram/@theallierae)

What did Allie Rae think about the Gophers starting the season 1-0? Well, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t reach out and ask. She was fired up.

“First game of the year, they definitely have a lot to work on, especially on the offense, but I was really happy they were able to pull off the win and omg the atmosphere was amazing! Sea of GOLD,” the OnlyFans sensation told me Friday morning.

We’ll see if she keeps that attitude up once Minnesota plays Wisconsin at the end of the year, but that’s a conversation for another time. Just keep that same energy, Allie!

Allie Rae enjoys the Nebraska/Minnesota game. (Credit: Instagram/@theallierae)

The one thing we can all count on is Allie Rae will continue to pump out content the entire football season. Now, will Minnesota go on to break her heart? As a Wisconsin man, that’s a bet I’d be willing to take, and we’ll find out down the stretch.