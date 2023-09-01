Nebraska Loses Matt Rhule’s First Game In Heartbreaking Fashion To Minnesota

Videos by OutKick

The Matt Rhule era at Nebraska got off to a rough start Thursday night against Minnesota.

The Cornhuskers dropped the first game of the season 13-10 to the Gophers, and the final sequence of events as the game winded down has to be seen to be believed.

With just under five minutes left and up 10-3, Nebraska fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Minnesota.

The ball is knocked loosed and @GopherFootball has it! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cPiULF0uAW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

That eventually led to one of the most absurd catches you’ll see all season. Daniel Jackson tapped his toe on a 4th &10 to tie the game up 10-10 with about two and a half minutes remaining.

TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA 😱



On 4&10 Daniel Jackson comes up with a HUGE catch for @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/84QofhnsEe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

Nebraska blows late lead against Minnesota to lose in terrible fashion.

Nebraska’s pain was just getting started. Quarterback Jeff Sims tossed an interception with 58 seconds left, and Minnesota kicked a game-winning field goal as the clock winded down to start the season 1-0.

INTERCEPTED AGAIN 😤@T_Nubin27 now has TWO INTs in this game for @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/22E9MhhbAY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

KESICH CALLS GAME 🙌@GopherFootball WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱 pic.twitter.com/mg9U8lVfZi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

To recap, Nebraska fumbled, Minnesota scored a TD, Nebraska then threw an interception and the Gophers sent Nebraska packing on a game-winning field goal.

Good luck finding a worse five minutes of fourth quarter play the rest of opening weekend. That’s about as bad as it gets.

Look at Matt Rhule’s facial expression after the game. The man looks ready to cry, and I don’t blame him. Everything that could have possibly gone wrong did. Welcome to college football! It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Nebraska lost to Minnesota in brutal fashion. Matt Rhule is now 0-1 as the head coach of the Cornhuskers. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It’s a new year, but same story for Nebraska. The team couldn’t catch a break during the Scott Frost era, and Matt Rhule’s time as the program’s head coach is off to a very rough start. A truly heartbreaking way for Rhule to get things started with Nebraska. Better luck next week, Cornhuskers fans.