Alex Rodriguez Lands On His Feet And He Definitely Has A Type

Alex Rodriguez continues to land on his feet.

The former New York Yankees slugger appears to have rebounded from his recent split with fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett by taking his talents north of the border!

Rodriguez is reportedly “enjoying spending time” with Canadian fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro, according to Page Six. The two were recently sported walking “hand in hand” on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

A-Rod, you dog! Our guy just CANNOT stop dabbling in the fitness instructor game, and it’s hard to blame him.

According to Cordeiro’s Instagram page, she’s the Owner of JACFIT Fitness Expert, a Lifestyle Transformation Specialist/RN and a ‘CPA Natural Pro Level Athlete.’

She’s also absolutely YOKED.

Alex Rodriguez ‘enjoying time’ with Jac Cordeiro

Apparently, Jac Cordeiro, 42, is also a registered nurse and has a masters degree in nutrition. She’s got big shoes to fill, too.

A-Rod and ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez split up back in April 2021, but Rodriguez kept his chin up and soon found himself with Padgett earlier this year.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Those two stayed together for nine months before calling things off in September, paving the way for A-Rod to … enjoy spending time … with his latest fitness pal.

Rodriguez, 47, is spending a ton of time on the road right now during the MLB playoffs. He’s currently an analyst for MLB on FOX as the network covers the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres.