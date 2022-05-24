Alec Baldwin Calls For Widespread Workplace Safety Following NFL Player Brawling at Airport

A viral video of former NFL player Brendan Langley brawling with a United Airlines employee has left Alec Baldwin disturbed.

Following the release of the video, Baldwin is calling for widespread workplace safety in the US.

“The guy working at the airport is the victim, Bladwin responded. “He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a**hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

While United has since fired the beat-up employee, let us not bury the lede: Baldwin is giving advice on workplace safety.

I say this in no joking manner, but Baldwin shot and killed someone last year on the set of Rust, his workplace.

Baldwin alleges the gun went off without pulling the trigger. Either way, there’s no worst public figure to comment on workplace safety than Baldwin.

How tone-deaf is he? Well, this is the second time in a month that he’s made remarks about safety at work.

Three weeks ago, Baldwin called for widespread “gun control reform” following a shooting in South Carolina near a youth baseball field.

“The very childhoods of our kids interrupted by this insanity,” Baldwin posted on Instagram. “We regulate many things in this country in the interest of public health and safety. Drugs, cars, professional licenses, etc. We need gun control reform. Now.”

Again, accident or not, Baldwin shot someone and he’s now giving advice on gun control and safety.

Am I allowed to tell Alec Baldwin to shut up and act?