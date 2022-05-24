United Airlines Employee Fired After Fight With Former NFL Player

A United Airlines employee ended up bloodied, embarrassed and on the wrong end of a viral video, and yet, that wasn’t the worst thing to happen to him.

United has since fired the employee, who was knocked silly by former Denver Broncos corner back Brendan Langley. In a statement released late Monday, the airline said in part: “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

The now former-airline employee appeared to start the altercation with Langley that took place inside Newark Liberty International Airport. He can be seen aggressively stepping towards Langley, taking an open-handed swipe at the former NFL player, then raising his fists, asking for confrontation, and finally, promptly being put in his place.

Opting to run or say his prayers likely would’ve produced a more favorable outcome.

Watch the one-sided airport beatdown unfold in the video below.

For his role in the fight, Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault. A 2017 Draft pick of the Broncos, Langley currently plays for the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders.

United has not said what led to the scuffle, but those nearby have speculated that they believe the fight began when Langley opted to use a wheelchair to carry his luggage, instead of a paid-for luggage cart which would have cost $5.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF