United Airlines Worker Knocked Silly By Former NFL Player

Brendan Langley’s NFL career never got off the ground, but he may have a future in boxing.

He put his resume on film over the weekend when video surfaced of an overconfident Delta Arlines employee challenging Langley to a fight before ending up bloodied, embarrassed and on the wrong end of a viral video.

Despite being the one to swing last and clearly winning the one-sided exchange, Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault. The United employee was not arrested.

Watch the airport haymakers fly in the video below.

The brawl took place in Newark Liberty International Airport near the flight check-in counter. The reason for the argument-turned-scrap is not yet known, but United’s employee clearly makes takes the first swipe.

What we do know is that the United employee has way too much confidence, poor balance and an apparent thirst for pain. After Langley damn near sent him for a ride on the conveyor belt, the United employee, busted beak and all, somehow attempted to come back for seconds!

Langley was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the team and had a brief off-season stint with Seattle. He currently plays in the CFL for Calgary, though his talents clearly seem best suited for the ring.

As for the airport staffer…Well, be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.

