Crime Is So Bad In California A Judge Was Robbed At Gunpoint Near A Courthouse

Crime is so bad that not even judges are safe in America anymore.

An unnamed Alameda County judge was robbed at gunpoint in a parking garage near the Alameda County courthouse in Oakland, according to KRON. The judge was robbed of his wallet and Rolex, but fortunately, wasn’t hurt.

The judge was minding his own business when three males wearing masks robbed him at gunpoint. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

Further details aren’t known.

Crime is out of control in big cities.

This situation is truly a testament to how bad things have gotten in big cities in America. Whether it’s the subway in NYC, Marines getting beaten by a mob of teenagers in San Clemente, gangs of young males taking over Chicago and beating people, drugs flowing like candy in San Francisco or any other notable example, crime is out of control in this country.

Generally speaking, criminals look for weak targets. Thugs and lawbreakers aren’t looking to get near cops and they’re definitely not going anywhere near judges.

A judge was robbed at gunpoint in California. (Credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, that’s not the case in Oakland. San Francisco is consumed and burning up with problems. Just a few miles away, criminals are now so bold and brazen they don’t have any fear at all and will hold up a judge at gunpoint.

It just goes to show how insane crime has gotten in this country. Three armed men robbed a judge right next to a courthouse. Of all the places you’d think you’d be safe, near a courthouse would be right near the top of the list.

That’s not the case in Oakland. Is there anywhere you’re truly safe in a big city?

Something has to change to stop criminals.

There used to be a time not that long ago where many people felt safe walking down the street without a worry in the world.

Those days are gone. Las Vegas, America’s premier tourist destination, looked like a war zone over Memorial Day weekend.

Washington D.C., the nation’s capital, has become plagued by crime and violence. Hearing gunshots has become the new normal.

It’s time to start throwing the book at criminals. People who are a threat to society should be the ones who live in fear – not the God fearing, tax-paying and law-abiding citizens who just want to raise families and live life.

If criminals are arrested for terrorizing the public, the gavel should get smacked and harsh sentences should be handed down. That’s the only way this situation gets turned around.

Crime must be treated much more seriously. Criminals need to be punished for terrorizing the public. (Credit: Getty Images)

Criminals won’t stop until they fear decades behind bars. Stop the crime wave sweeping across America, and stop it immediately. Good people simply shouldn’t have to live in fear, and the fact a judge got robbed right near a courthouse just goes to show how lost Oakland and other major cities have become.