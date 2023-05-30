Las Vegas Looks Like A War Zone As Massive Fights Unfold

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas has looked more like a city in a failed state than a tourism hotspot over the past several days.

Sin City is a place that welcomes around 40 million people annually. It’s a location where you can drink some beer, play blackjack and cut loose with your friends.

It’s supposed to be a place of enjoyment, and as a Vegas fanatic, I can’t get enough of it. I go at least once a year.

However, Vegas looked like a hellhole over the Memorial Day weekend. Several videos shared online show people beating the living tar out of each other on Fremont Street and other locations.

You can check out the fight videos below, but consider yourself warned they can be a bit rough at times.

More chaos on Fremont Street. Memorial Day fight downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Hotel & Casino pic.twitter.com/6AaHJE0xf2 — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) May 29, 2023

The shit show continues in Downtown Las Vegas on Fremont Street. pic.twitter.com/Xs0vbsbXBf — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) May 29, 2023

Crazy fight on Freemont Street!!



My brother inlaw Donavan Kennedy caught this on his trip to Vegas pic.twitter.com/RVIDPmN8k1 — Matt (@MattDox) May 25, 2023

What is happening to Las Vegas?

Seriously, what the hell is going on in Vegas? It used to be a city where people could enjoy an awesome vacation.

You start with a couple breakfast beers, walk the strip, hit up Ellis Island for five dollar 3:2 blackjack, grab a steak somewhere, head to Fremont and play at El Cortez until you’re too drunk to see straight.

If you’re looking for a more casual experience, you can even check out a spot like the Mob Museum if you need a break from the booze.

At no point in the process does anyone go to Vegas hoping to get punched or get their ass whooped while out and about.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to see the difference between these videos from Sin City and a failed state with no safety and protection.

What the hell is wrong with people? This is Las Vegas! It’s the city where anything is possible. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It’s the place dreams come true (and some nightmares as well).

These morons are treating it like it’s an open audition for the UFC. It’s disgusting and despicable.

Massive fights go viral in Las Vegas. The city is starting to look like a failed state. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

I have a Vegas trip coming up soon, and this nonsense better be over by then. If not, I fully endorse the police going John Dutton on the bad guys. Law and order must be restored in Sin City. I’m simply not going to get punched in the face while already down hundreds at the table. Can’t let it happen!