Police Arrest Multiple Suspects In Brutal Beating Of Three Marines

Police have slapped the handcuffs on several teenagers in connection to the savage beating of three Marines.

Dozens of teenagers carried out an absolutely brutal attack on three Marines in San Clemente, California last Friday after they were told to stop messing around with fireworks.

Horrifying video shows the Marines on the ground as the group of teenagers, which could have been as high as 50, kicked and beat the defenseless men.

The authorities vowed to find the teenagers responsible, and several suspects are now in custody, according to CBS News.

*Warning: incredibly disturbing video*

2 Marines jumped by 50 "high schoolers" in San Clemente in California.

Article https://t.co/1dnyUJNVDx pic.twitter.com/BsXfgxzHBA — MRS WILKES PATTERN RECOGNITION LAB (@ItsMrsWilkes) May 29, 2023

Police arrest nine in connection with brutal beating of Marines.

San Clemente mayor Chris Duncan announced that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has arrested nine juveniles for the beating. Five have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and the other four were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to the same report.

“They think they have the people they are looking for. Not to say that there might not be a few others out there. They feel pretty confident that they have the main perpetrators,” Duncan told the media when announcing the arrest.

Duncan revealed more video footage the public hadn’t seen was crucial in tracking down the suspects and taking them into custody.

“They had some videotape that wasn’t readily available to the public that had a lot better images of the individuals involved. In today’s age, you’re going to get caught — people are going to record it. I hope this serves as a learning lesson for young folks in the community not to let themselves get out of control when something like this happens,” Duncan further explained, according to the same CBS News report.

Justice must be swift.

This is America and everyone has the right to be presumed innocent in court until proven guilty. That’s the system we have and we should all be damn grateful for it. You definitely don’t want to live in a country where it’s guilty until proven innocent.

Having said that, if these nine are the ringleaders of the attack, the court systems have a duty and responsibility to throw the book at them.

Police make arrests in the beating of three Marines. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brutally beating three defenseless men can’t ever be tolerated and mob violence must end. We saw a huge mob of mostly young men terrorize Chicago. Now, there’s shocking video of three Marines being pulverized by a mob of teens.

That kind of conduct simply can’t be tolerated in a civilized society. The way to get them to stop is to start handing out punishments so harsh nobody would dare think to do it again because the stakes are too high.

Out of control violence and mobs terrorizing people must not ever be tolerated. Hopefully, the authorities in San Clemente make that very clear with how this plays out.