Marines Savagely Beaten By Mob Of Teenagers

A group of three Marines were savagely beaten in California by a mob of young criminals.

Three Marines enjoying some time off over Memorial Day Weekend late Friday night were at the water in San Clemente, CA when all hell broke loose as a large mob descended on the trio and beat them, according to KCAL News.

The large group of teenagers, which appeared to number several dozens, attacked and beat the three after being told to stop messing around with fireworks after debris hit one of the victims in the face, according to the same report. That’s when a horrifying attack was launched against three defenseless Marines.

*Editor’s note: Incredibly disturbing content*

2 Marines jumped by 50 "high schoolers" in San Clemente in California.

Article https://t.co/1dnyUJNVDx pic.twitter.com/BsXfgxzHBA — MRS WILKES PATTERN RECOGNITION LAB (@ItsMrsWilkes) May 29, 2023

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told KCAL News that the authorities are investigating the situation as potential assault with a deadly weapon.

“This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating. The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground. So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention the sheriff’s department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are,” Gonzalez explained.

Police must drop the hammer after three Marines were attacked.

There is never an excuse for unjustified violence, and there’s absolutely never an excuse for three Marines to get mauled by a mob of teenagers.

It’s disgusting, sick and a sign of the decay eating away at America’s core. Do these teenagers not have parents? Is nobody teaching them the difference between right and wrong?

The answer appears to be no.

Three Marines brutally beaten in San Clemente, California by a mob of teenagers. (Credit: Getty Images)

It’s also not the first example of something like this happening. A mob of young men took over part of Chicago several weeks back terrorizing and beating people.

The violence is absolutely out of control.

The violence and carnage must end. The police must find everyone responsible and throw the book at them. Chaos ends when the stakes and consequences are too high to even consider it. Send a message.