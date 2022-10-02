Alabama Back To No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Falls Following Struggle At Missouri

No. 2 Alabama beat No. 20 Arkansas in prettier fashion than No. 1 Georgia beat unranked Missouri.

And that was enough to move the Crimson Tide to No. 1 in both the Associated Press media poll and USA TODAY coaches’ poll on Sunday.

The Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) managed to run away from the Razorbacks, 49-26, despite losing starting quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in the second quarter to a shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came off the bench to rush for 91 yards and a touchdown and complete 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC), meanwhile, found itself trailing 28-point underdog Missouri, 13-0, in the first half and 16-6 at halftime. The Dawgs rallied to win 26-22 after it took its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter. Missouri dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 in the SEC.

Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in both bolls, but fell to No. 2 after a fortunate, 20-19 win at unranked Texas on Sept. 10.

Two SEC teams fell out of the poll – No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) after a 42-24 loss at unranked Mississippi State and Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC).

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) was open and remained at No. 8. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) jumped up five spots from No. 14 to No. 9 after knocking off No. 7 Kentucky, 22-19. The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped to No. 13.

Two SEC teams were ranked for the first time this season – No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) and No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0), which came back from a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter at Auburn to win 21-17.

