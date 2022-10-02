Alabama Back To No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Falls Following Struggle At Missouri

No. 2 Alabama beat No. 20 Arkansas in prettier fashion than No. 1 Georgia beat unranked Missouri.
And that was enough to move the Crimson Tide to No. 1 in both the Associated Press media poll and USA TODAY coaches’ poll on Sunday.
The Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) managed to run away from the Razorbacks, 49-26, despite losing starting quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in the second quarter to a shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came off the bench to rush for 91 yards and a touchdown and complete 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC), meanwhile, found itself trailing 28-point underdog Missouri, 13-0, in the first half and 16-6 at halftime. The Dawgs rallied to win 26-22 after it took its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter. Missouri dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 in the SEC.
Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in both bolls, but fell to No. 2 after a fortunate, 20-19 win at unranked Texas on Sept. 10.
Two SEC teams fell out of the poll – No. 17 Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) after a 42-24 loss at unranked Mississippi State and Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC).
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) was open and remained at No. 8. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC) jumped up five spots from No. 14 to No. 9 after knocking off No. 7 Kentucky, 22-19. The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped to No. 13.
Two SEC teams were ranked for the first time this season – No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) and No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0), which came back from a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter at Auburn to win 21-17.
The rest of the A.P. top 25:
- No. 3 Ohio State (5-0)
- No. 4 Michigan (5-0)
- No. 5 Clemson (5-0)
- No. 6 USC (5-0)
- No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0)
- No. 10 Penn State (5-0).
- No. 11 Utah (4-1)
- No. 12 Oregon (4-1)
- No. 14 North Carolina State (4-1)
- No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1)
- No. 16 BYU (4-1)
- No. 17 TCU (4-0)
- No. 18 UCLA (5-0)
- No. 19 Kansas (5-0)
- No. 20 Kansas State (4-1)
- No. 21 Washington (4-1)
- No. 22 Syracuse (5-0)
- No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1)