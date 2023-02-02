Alabama May Be Minus 2 Coordinators, But It Still Rules Recruiting With No. 1 Class

Videos by OutKick

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is still looking for two coordinators, but he continues to have no trouble finding players.

A day after failing to hire Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Saban finished with the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the 2022-23 period on Wednesday. Grubb elected to stay at the University of Washington despite serious wooing by Saban.

And the Crimson Tide coach finished No. 1 in recruiting again after not signing one player on Wednesday as the second signing day continues to be largely uneventful. That would have been true even without Tom Brady retiring – again.

Saban signed all 28 during the early signing period from Dec. 21-23, including nine of the top-ranked five-star prospects.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher signed the No. 1 class in the nation in 2022 with Alabama second, but Fisher dropped to No. 15 this year. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“We’re obviously very pleased with the class we’re able to attract,” Saban said on the first signing day. “But I think what I liked about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character.”

DO YOU REALLY WANT TO WORK FOR NICK SABAN? UH, YES

Saban did not have a recruiting press conference on Wednesday. He is too busy trying to find two coordinators in the same hiring period for the first time since 2008.

Alabama signed three players ranked in the top 10 in the nation. Those were No. 2 edge rusher Keon Keeley of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, No. 6 safety Caleb Downs of Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia, and No. 9 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk High in Des Moines, Iowa.

NICK SABAN CALLS OUT PROSPECT AND PLAYER HE LOST

ESPN and CBS also named Alabama’s class No. 1. Saban now has 10 No. 1 classes since 2011, according to 247 Sports.

South Carolina Adds Major Signee

Georgia, winner of the last two national championships on the field, finished No. 2 in the current 247 Sports rankings. The rest of the top five featured Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State. LSU finished No. 6, followed by Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Notre Dame to close out the top 10.

South Carolina finished No. 16 after a major signing on Wednesday. The Gamecocks and coach Shane Beamer landed No. 1 athlete Nyckoles Harbor of Carroll High in Washington D.C. He chose South Carolina over finalists Maryland, Michigan and Oregon.

Former Florida Target Jaden Rashada Lands At Arizona State

Arizona State enjoyed the other major signing of the day as No. 7 quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, in the San Francisco area, picked the Sun Devils. Rashada had been headed to Florida, but a multi-million dollar Name, Image & Likeness package fell through. Arizona State still finished only No. 46 in the rankings.

Florida still finished No. 14.