Jaden Rashada Commits To Arizona State After NIL Fallout With Florida

Jaden Rashada is headed from The Sunshine State to the desert. Rashada, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class, has officially committed to Arizona State after quite the NIL saga with Florida.

The Pittsburg, California product previously signed with the Gators but later asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent after a reportedly promised NIL deal worth $13 million was not kept. Rashada was released from Florida and began searching for a new school last month.

While he had over 30 offers from schools around the country, Rashada’s decision seems to have come down to two schools: TCU and Arizona State.

On Wednesday, Rashada officially committed to the Sun Devils and first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. Rashada had taken a trip to Tempe to visit Arizona State’s campus in January.

Jaden Rashada is an Arizona State Sun Devil. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

“Just want to keep this short and let it be known I’ll be attending Arizona State University, my childhood dream school, my fathers alma mater, a place where I’m happy and a school where the Head Coach has always had my back!” Rashada wrote on Twitter. “Glad to truly be home!”

While NIL was at the center of his earlier decision to sign with Florida, sources told ESPN that a Name Image Likeness deal wasn’t even discussed this time around prior to Rashada signing with ASU.

As OutKick’s Grayson Weir noted last month, Rashada could have received north of $10 million to play for the Gators, but after the fallout and the fact that Arizona State doesn’t have the same NIL money sitting around, it’s tough to fathom just how big a pay cut he’s taken over the last few weeks.

Rashada will be competing against Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, BYU transfer Jacob Conover, and prospect Israel Carter for the QB1 spot in Tempe.