Nick Saban Still Looking For OC, As Top Candidate Turns Alabama Down

MOBILE- Alabama coach Nick Saban will continue looking for a new offensive coordinator, with Washington OC Ryan Grubb remaining with the Huskies.

Now that Grubb has taken his name out of the running, Nick Saban will look towards a list of backup options that he has on his shortlist. The Alabama coach put the full-court press on Grubb, flying him into town on Sunday. After meeting all day Monday, Grubb made the decision to not sign with Alabama, according to ESPN.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The news might come as a shock to many in the college football world, considering Texas A&M was also pursuing Ryan Grubb. Making around $2 Million at Washington, Grubb also has quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returning this season, giving the Huskies a legitimate shot at the Pac-12 title.

It’s not always about the title of the job, even if it’s Alabama. Taking a job in Tuscaloosa comes with a new life structure. The world looks a bit different in Tuscaloosa, especially the grueling schedule. Now, does Nick Saban potentially look to Freddie Kitchens or Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby?

Time will tell which way Nick Saban goes, but he will want to make a hire pretty quick. If he was ready to offer Grubb, then the time schedule seems to fit, with the second National signing day on Wednesday. Though, I don’t expect Saban is worried about the timing, more so getting the right candidate.

We now wait to see who Nick Saban will turn to next. It’s not every day a candidate turns down Alabama in such a high-profile position on the staff.