Alabama Bud Light Wholesaler Sounds Off On Mulvaney In Radio Ad

An independent Bud Light wholesaler in Alabama took out a radio ad this week to express his frustration for the company’s decision to celebrate Dylan Mulvaney.

Sadly, it was NOT Nick Saban. It was, however, Steve Tatum — the general manager of Bama Budweiser, in Montgomery.

The one-minute commercial is currently airing on about 10 Montgomery and Selma area radio stations, according to AL.com.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, frustration and even anger across the country regarding just one single can made of Bud Light that was produced for a social media influencer,” Tatum says in the ad.

“We, too, at Bama Budweiser are upset about it and have made our feelings known to the top leadership at Anheuser-Busch. The voice of the consumer has been heard, and Anheuser-Busch has taken action.”

It wasn’t a great April for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch and May hasn’t been much better.

The beer giant has seen sales and stocks tank over the past six weeks since partnering with the transgender TikTok star early last month. April Bud Light sales were down over 20%, while Anheuser-Busch stock has steadily fallen for weeks now.

Meanwhile, beer sales for just about every other company — including Molson Coors and Yuengling — are in the green.

Like Tatum, AB CEO Michel Doukeris did his best to distance Bud Light from the Mulvaney mess during an earnings call earlier this month, but it was to no avail.

“We do not, and as I said before, did not support this issue involving Dylan Mulvaney,” Tatum continues in the commercial. “There was one single can made. It was not for sale and was not properly approved.

“As a result, the Bud Light brand has new leadership. Dylan Mulvaney is not under contract with Bud Light. The videos you may have seen are Mulvaney’s own social media posts that went viral and many web-based news outlets have distorted the story.

“You deserve to know the truth and life is too short to let a couple of individuals decide what you can eat or drink or spend your hard-earned money on.”

Tatum later told AL.com that feedback on the ad has “been completely positive,” while adding that he’s already received a phone call from Nevada showing support.

Not-so-shockingly, however, there has still been no response from the corporate level.

“I’m just trying to look after Bama Budweiser,” Tatum added. “I’ve worked too hard to give it all away.”