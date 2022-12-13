AJ Dillon Says ‘Polar Express’ Isn’t A Top 3 Christmas Movie, He’s Right

The Packers will play the Dolphins on Christmas Day, so maybe that’s why AJ Dillon getting in the Christmas spirit and is asking his followers to embrace debate when it comes to Christmas movies.

The topic: Is Polar Express a top 3 Christmas movie?

Let’s debate: Polar Express is not in the top 3 Christmas movies!



– Home Alone, Christmas vacation, The Santa Clause 🎄🎅🏾 — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) December 13, 2022

Dillon doesn’t think so, saying his top 3 Christmas movies are Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, and everyone’s favorite Christmas movie with a title that doubles as a legal pun, The Santa Clause.

His followers were quick to offer their takes.

Absolutely nailed the top 3. 💯 — 🅱️et The ⭕️ver ⚽️⚾️🏀💰 (@SprintSwagger) December 13, 2022

I’d agree not top 3 but if you have little ones top 5 for a few years… — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 13, 2022

Okay I agree that it’s not a top 3 but definitely an amazing Christmas movie! — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) December 13, 2022

Christmas Vacation and Santa Clause without a doubt. Polar Express and Christmas Story are overrated. Elf and the Grinch might be better than Home Alone but that’s a tough call. — Kevin Lubach (@klubach21) December 13, 2022

For the most part, everyone agreed that The Polar Express is definitely not a top 3 Christmas flick.

It made me happy that for once people are mostly in agreement with the correct take: there’s no way it’s in the top 3.

Dillon’s top 3 is pretty much right on the nose for a lot of people. Maybe some people can just swap in A Christmas Story or Elf, but otherwise, it’s tough to argue.

Now… The Polar Express…

Tom Hanks starred in The Polar Express and played multiple characters. He’s not exactly a chameleon, so they were all kind of similar, but it still counts as multiple characters. (Photo by Tomokazu Tazawa/WireImage)

Polar Express Gets By On Being About As Middle Of The Road As Possible

The Polar Express is the ultimate middle-of-the-road Christmas movie. If you love a lot of maudlin cliches and Tom Hanks kind of playing multiple characters, you’ll dig it.

If you’re anything else, you’d be better off watching any adaptation of A Christmas Carol ever made.

Especially the Muppet one. That one rules.

The Polar Express is the Red Hot Chili Peppers of Christmas movies. It’s no one’s favorite movie, but it’s no one’s least favorite either. That kind of mediocre consistency can read this bizarre paradoxical success.

But it’s geared toward children. It’s a children’s classic.

I can’t imagine being higher on the kids’ lists. We’re talking about a generation of kids that can barely get through a TikTok video. You expect them to be cool with two hours of a kid trying to find a bell.

Most kids would probably still prefer the likes of Elf, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, or any Rankin-Bass specials (shoutout Year Without A Santa Claus. Miser Brothers ’til I die!).

Maybe this is just me, but I don’t want my Christmas movies hitting me in the feels. My feels are reserved for friends, family and those commercials with the dogs that need to be adopted. They’re off-limits to Christmas movies.

I flip on Christmas move for a jolly good time. When I sit down to watch a Christmas movie, I intend to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby tap-danced with Danny f—ing Kay.

That’somethingme The Polar Express doesn’t deliver and why it’s not only outside the top 3 but closer to The Star Wars Holiday Special (ironic enjoyment notwithstanding) than it is to Christmas Vacation.

