David Beckham Caught Having Bad Taste In Christmas Music

David Beckham is one of those guys who knows what’s cool or at least claims to. He’s like a walking copy of GQ if it had a tattoo sleeve and was married to a Spice Girl.

That Spice Girl — Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice — took some video of her soccer legend husband sipping some tea (he’s British so I assume it’s tea) and singing along to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

There’s no denying that tune is one of if not the biggest Christmas songs out there. However, that doesn’t make it any good.

There’s just too much going on. Too much jingling. plus people always try to match the pitch of Carey’s incessant caterwauling at the end.

Get ready to hear Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” far too many times this holiday season. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

Thank god, Victoria Beckham stopped recording when she did. Then hear the Inter Miami CF co-owner try his hand at hitting those notes.

David Beckham Has Bad Taste In Christmas Music And So Do Most Of Us

As someone regarded as the epitome of cool, it’s no surprise that Beckham would fancy the over-played pop Christmas tunes.

I feel qualified to pass judgment on his and anyone’s holiday music preferences because I also have terrible taste in Christmas music.

I prefer more traditional fare, like Bing Crosby crooning “White Christmas” or Dean Martin singing about “Rudy the red-beaked reindeer.” That’s good Christmas music.

However, I also think that “Dominick The Donkey” — as the kids say — “slaps.”

I know it’s terrible, but I still crank up the radio if it comes on… so long as I’m by myself.

Hey, it could have been a lot worse. We could’ve been treated to Beckham’s rendition of that grease fire “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” or that funeral dirge “Christmas Shoes.”

Frankly, we were spared.

