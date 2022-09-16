David Beckham Waits In Line Like Everyone Else To Visit Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

David Beckham paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II. He elected to do so just as the general public did, which meant standing in line for hours on end. Beckham was spotted standing in the middle of a line – or on queue as they call it in England – before visiting the Queen’s coffin.

Beckham, one of the most popular men in all of England, caught up with reporters while standing in line. He explained that he arrived on the scene at 2:00 AM and was still standing in line 12 hours later.

Beckham shared that he is paying personal respects to the late Queen but had his grandparents weighing on his heart at the same time. He was there on behalf of his family to pay respects to one of the most influential and important figures in his country’s history.

“I grew up in a household of Royalists and I was brought up that way,” the soccer legend explained. “So, if my grandparents would have been here today, I know that they would have wanted to be here, so I am here on their behalf and on behalf of my family and to celebrate with everybody else here.”

David Beckham just told @itvnews at 2pm that he joined the #QueueForTheQueen at 2am. pic.twitter.com/43AxWdxB0k — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 16, 2022

Besides Beckham’s cool outfit, maybe the most noticeable aspect of the moment is everyone around him acting completely normal. You don’t have anyone jumping into the frame, waving, or trying to cause a scene in an attempt to get on television for three seconds.

Everyone, including Beckham, is there to pay respects to the late Queen, and that’s it. It has been reported that lines lasted longer than 14 hours on Friday.