Sports World Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II Dying At 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, and the entire sports world shared its reaction to the news.
The Royal Family made the announcement on social media at 6:30 p.m. London time. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The news of the Queen’s passing comes after reports indicated that her doctors grew concerned about her health, putting her “under medical supervision” earlier in the day.
The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died last April at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday. With Queen Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes the King of England.
Sports World Reacts To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
