Sports World Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II Dying At 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96, and the entire sports world shared its reaction to the news.

The Royal Family made the announcement on social media at 6:30 p.m. London time. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The news of the Queen’s passing comes after reports indicated that her doctors grew concerned about her health, putting her “under medical supervision” earlier in the day.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died last April at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday. With Queen Elizabeth’s death, her son Charles, Prince of Wales, becomes the King of England.

Sports World Reacts To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

We will update this story throughout the day.

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II. She held a special place in the hearts of Canadians and, during her 70-year-reign, connected with our game in memorable ways. pic.twitter.com/ppgk5HZzFQ — NHL (@NHL) September 8, 2022

Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.



Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family.



We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/6Ht2662ThV — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 8, 2022

Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/aofm3ePuy5 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2022

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended for the remainder of Thursday.



All facilities in the Championship Village will close with immediate effect.



Further updates and guidance will be provided shortly. — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 8, 2022

RIP Her Majesty The Queen. — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) September 8, 2022

My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022

A true legend of history. She and her family defied the Nazis and stood up to true evil, protecting freedom for the world. RIP. https://t.co/hLjsqJucZL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 8, 2022

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022

We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 8, 2022

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.



We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022